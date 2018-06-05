FirstEnergy Retirees and Alumni Can Stay Connected with New Website

"Our retirees worked many years for FirstEnergy and its predecessor utilities, and many still hold happy memories and strong bonds with former coworkers," said Gretchan Sekulich, FirstEnergy's vice president, Communications and Branding. "This new site is designed to support and strengthen the good will between current and former employees."

The website features company news, employee profiles, a regularly updated list of recent retirees, and resources such as benefit and contact information. Visitors can also access company merchandise, discounts, and Smartmart by FirstEnergy, the company's e-commerce website.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

