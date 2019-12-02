FirstEnergy Solutions Corp. and its Employees Donate over $250,000 to Local United Way Organizations

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Solutions Corp. (FES) and its employees have pledged more than $250,000 to local United Way organizations in seven different counties as part of the company's 2020 United Way Workplace Campaign.

"As we prepare to emerge from our restructuring as a new company, Energy Harbor, we are proud to demonstrate our continued commitment to the communities in which we live and work," said John Judge, FirstEnergy Solutions' chief executive officer.

"FES has a rich history of helping communities through local United Way organizations which tackle many of the greatest challenges a community can face. United Ways are caring organizations with ambitious agendas that address the basic needs of people in our communities -- education, nutrition, shelter, and access to healthcare. When we emerge as Energy Harbor, we look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with them," Judge added.

Mike Rubino, executive director of the United Way in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, noted, "This generous donation is important to us and will significantly enhance our ability to assist individuals and families across our county."

Judge added, "During the restructuring process many friends and partners in our communities rallied to support us. This United Way commitment is one way that we can thank them and demonstrate our ongoing support."

Upon emergence from restructuring, FES will become Energy Harbor, a privately held, financially secure, independent power producer and a fully integrated retail energy provider with a competitive suite of products for its growing customer base. With its fleet of reliable generating resources capable of producing nearly 50 million megawatt hours of electricity, including substantial carbon free power, Energy Harbor is well positioned for long-term value creation and competitiveness in a low-carbon future to enable customers to meet their environmental, social and sustainability goals.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Solutions Corp.