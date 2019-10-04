FirstEnergy Solutions Corp. Commends Gov. Wolf's RGGI Directive for Pennsylvania

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Solutions Corp. applauds the actions taken yesterday by Governor Wolf to direct the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). This market-based approach to assigning a cost to carbon emissions in the Commonwealth will eventually play an important role in preserving existing non-emitting and low-emitting generation sources and accelerating the development of additional non-emitting sources.

We look forward to working with the administration and the general assembly on a near term solution to prevent the premature closure of any of the Commonwealth's remaining nuclear reactors, while the state transitions to RGGI and properly values the state's non-emitting nuclear resources.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Solutions