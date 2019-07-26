FirstEnergy Solutions Rescinds Deactivation Notices for Competitive Generating Plants in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Solutions Corp. ("FES") today notified PJM Interconnection (PJM), the regional transmission organization, of its decision to rescind the March 28, 2018, Deactivation Notices for its two nuclear power plants in Ohio.

The Deactivation Notices for the following plants are being rescinded:

Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station (908 MW) in Oak Harbor, Ohio , previously scheduled for deactivation in 2020

, previously scheduled for deactivation in 2020 Perry Nuclear Power Plant (1,268 MW) in Perry, Ohio , previously scheduled for deactivation in 2021

The total capacity of the two nuclear plants is 2,116 megawatts (MW). FES will immediately resume preparation for the mandatory Davis-Besse refueling outage in the Spring of 2020.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has been verbally notified of the rescission of the nuclear deactivations, and a required written notification will be made to the agency within 30 days. In addition, notifications were made to the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations (INPO) and Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), organizations that support the U.S. nuclear industry.

FES also notified PJM of its decision to rescind the August 29, 2018 Deactivation Notices for a portion (1,490 MW) of its Sammis generating station in Stratton, Ohio, previously scheduled for deactivation in 2022. The decision to rescind the Sammis deactivation notices is driven by the efforts to improve the operational reliability of Sammis which allows us to preserve jobs and ensure the economic health of the plant.

FES, its subsidiaries and FENOC voluntarily filed for bankruptcy on March 31, 2018 in order to facilitate an orderly financial and operational restructuring. The case is proceeding in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Ohio, in Akron.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Solutions