FirstEnergy Solutions Successfully Completes Financial Restructuring, Emerges as Energy Harbor

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Harbor Corp. announced today that the company has successfully completed its chapter 11 restructuring process and has emerged as a premier power producer and retail supplier well positioned for a low carbon future. The company proudly serves nearly one million residential, commercial and industrial customers with a focus on best-in-class safety and operations with unmatched financial stability. Headquartered in Akron, Ohio Energy Harbor is an independent company with a talented workforce of 2,600 dedicated employees.

John Kiani, Executive Chairman of Energy Harbor said, "With our industry-leading nuclear fleet focused on safe and resilient production of substantial carbon-free electricity, Energy Harbor is in an excellent industry position for a future focused on environmental, social and sustainability goals. Combined with our rapidly growing retail business and dependable clean air credit support, the majority of Energy Harbor's cash flow will be comprised of high quality, visible and predictable zero carbon businesses. Our team is diligently focused on continuous improvement and operational excellence to maximize the value of these unique and scarce attributes for our shareholders, employees, local communities and other stakeholders."

"Energy Harbor customers will benefit from our skilled and agile workforce, extensive infrastructure, and industry-leading plant and retail operations. In addition, our strong balance sheet and dependable baseload portfolio allow us to provide our retail customers and local communities with safe and reliable power, which is critical for grid stability," added Energy Harbor President and Chief Executive Officer John Judge.

Kiani further added, "I want to thank our employees, elected officials, advisors and other stakeholders for their tireless effort that brought us to this important milestone. In addition, we appreciate the thoughtful support from our former parent company FirstEnergy Corp. throughout the restructuring, recapitalization and separation process. This tremendous collective accomplishment will position Energy Harbor for future success as an independent company operating in a challenging and evolving environment."

Members of the company's newly appointed Board of Directors, led by Kiani, possess substantial power, infrastructure, investment and broader energy experience:

John Kiani , Executive Chairman

, Executive Chairman John W. Judge , Energy Harbor President and Chief Executive Officer

, Energy Harbor President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen E. Burnazian , Energy Harbor Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Corporate Secretary

, Energy Harbor Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Corporate Secretary John W. (Bill) Pitesa , former Chief Nuclear Officer at Duke Energy

, former Chief Nuclear Officer at Duke Energy Kevin T. Howell , Chairman of the Board of Atlantic Power Corp.

, Chairman of the Board of Atlantic Power Corp. Jennifer R. Kneale , Chief Financial Officer of Targa Resources Corp.

, Chief Financial Officer of Targa Resources Corp. Douglas G. Johnston , CFA, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Nuveen

, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Nuveen John C. Blickle , President of Rubber City Arches

The former FirstEnergy Solutions debtor was advised in bankruptcy by Akin Gump as legal counsel and Alvarez & Marsal as financial advisor.

Energy Harbor is a financially secure independent power producer and fully integrated retail energy provider focused on safe and best-in-class operations and financial performance. With its fleet of reliable generating resources, including substantial carbon-free generation, Energy Harbor is well positioned for long-term value creation and competitiveness in a low-carbon future and is focused on enabling a growing customer and stakeholder base to meet their environmental, social and sustainability goals.

