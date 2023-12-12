FirstEnergy Subsidiaries Awarded Nearly $800 Million in Transmission Upgrades

News provided by

FirstEnergy Corp.

12 Dec, 2023, 10:56 ET

Approved projects will strengthen system and support customer demand

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiaries Potomac Edison and Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission (MAIT) have been awarded three transmission projects totaling nearly $800 million in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia by regional transmission organization PJM Interconnection. The projects will enhance reliability, accommodate growing demand for electricity by residential and commercial customers and facilitate the connection of new energy resources, such as wind and solar.

Potomac Edison and MAIT submitted the projects earlier this year when PJM solicited proposals to address the growing demand for electricity by data centers in its territory, particularly in Northern Virginia. The work will also help enhance the flow of electricity across the system and address the impact of power plant retirements that provided 11 gigawatts of energy, enough to power 1.1 billion LED lightbulbs in any given moment, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Carl Bridenbaugh, FirstEnergy's vice president of Transmission: "At FirstEnergy, we are committed to doing our part to make sure that the transmission system delivers the power customers depend on, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to make these important upgrades that will enhance reliability and deliver long-term benefits for years to come."

PJM coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in all or parts of 13 states, including FirstEnergy's service territory. Beginning in May, PJM's staff evaluated 72 proposals over several months and recommended a short list of projects to enhance reliability. In December, the PJM Board of Managers approved three FirstEnergy-affiliated projects that minimize environmental and community impacts by utilizing existing transmission rights of way. State and local approvals will be required before construction can begin.

Awarded projects include:

  • Upgrading an existing 24-mile transmission line that runs from Adams County, Pennsylvania, to Carroll County, Maryland. The upgraded line will feature a new set of 230-kilovolt (kV) wires, known as a circuit, in addition to the existing 115/138-kV circuit currently in the corridor. MAIT will also rewire a nearby 115-kV transmission line and complete additional equipment upgrades as part of the $135 million project.
  • Upgrading a transmission line in Frederick and Montgomery counties in Maryland. The current 500-kV and double-circuit 230-kV lines will be rebuilt to accommodate side-by-side transmission structures, each featuring sets of 500-kV wires over 230-kV wires for a total of four circuits. One 500/230-kV double circuit will extend 8 miles from Potomac Edison's existing Doubs Substation in Frederick County to a substation in Montgomery County owned by Exelon Corp., and the other circuit will continue south another 7 miles to the Virginia state line. The $235 million project includes associated upgrades at the Doubs Substation.
  • Upgrading 36 miles of an existing 138-kV transmission line in Virginia and West Virginia to create a double-circuit line with 500-kV wires installed over 138-kV wires. Located in Frederick and Clark counties in Virginia and in Jefferson County, West Virginia, the $392 million project includes substation upgrades and is part of a larger, 160-mile transmission line project that was awarded by PJM to multiple transmission companies.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Also from this source

Pre-Winter Inspections and Maintenance Support Safe and Reliable Power for JCP&L Customers

Pre-Winter Inspections and Maintenance Support Safe and Reliable Power for JCP&L Customers

Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary, has completed proactive work to prepare the electric grid in its...
FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania Subsidiaries Receive Approval to Consolidate into Single Operating Company

FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania Subsidiaries Receive Approval to Consolidate into Single Operating Company

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PaPUC) has approved the consolidation of FirstEnergy Corp.'s (NYSE: FE) Pennsylvania electric...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.