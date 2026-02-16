FirstEnergy Transmission and Transource Energy Joint Venture Receive Approval for Major Electric Transmission Project in Central Ohio

Project will enhance grid capacity and reliability in the fast-growing greater Columbus region

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional grid operator PJM Interconnection has selected a major electric transmission project to meet a critical infrastructure need in central Ohio. Jointly developed by FirstEnergy Transmission LLC and Transource Energy – a partnership between American Electric Power and Evergy, Inc. – the project will support rising electricity demand and ongoing economic growth in the fast-growing Columbus region.

The companies jointly proposed the project through PJM's 2025 Regional Transmission Expansion Plan (RTEP) Open Window process last August and were awarded approval Feb. 12 by the PJM Board of Managers. PJM is the regional transmission organization that coordinates the transportation of wholesale electricity across the 13-state region that includes Ohio.

The companies will jointly develop the project through the recently formed Grid Growth Ventures LLC. This collaboration will leverage the companies' collective expertise and resources to deliver comprehensive and cost-effective solutions that address the region's growing power needs as more manufacturing facilities, data centers and electric vehicles come online.

Reliable Power for Growing Region

The proposed project includes more than 300 miles of new 765-kilovolt (kV) lines and upgrades to several substations to significantly increase service reliability and economic growth opportunities in the region. One 765‑kV line can power two million homes. Matching that output takes multiple lower voltage lines and a right of way nearly two football fields wider. By consolidating power in a single corridor, 765‑kV lines cut land use in half to help reduce impacts on the local environment.

Whether a resident, business owner or part of a growing community, the proposed transmission project is designed to deliver real benefits, including:

More reliable service and faster restoration during outages.

Enhanced infrastructure to attract new businesses of all sizes and support expansion of energy-intensive industries.

A grid that's ready for tomorrow's energy needs.

Improved access to an affordable power supply that helps keep energy costs stable for homes and businesses.

Mark Mroczynski, President, FirstEnergy Transmission: "Our transmission system is ideally situated at the center of regional growth, making it a powerful platform for economic development and energy reliability. Through Grid Growth, we're building the kind of energy infrastructure that powers future generations of new businesses, good jobs and vibrant communities."

Collaboration That Drives Results

This strategic joint venture comes at a time when the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is encouraging efficient and cost-effective regional transmission development. By working together, FirstEnergy Transmission and Transource Energy are leveraging their strengths to deliver smarter solutions to meet the region's power capacity needs.

Doug Cannon, President, AEP Transmission: "AEP has an unrivaled history in 765-kV transmission development. AEP has built and owns more extra-high voltage lines than any other company in the United States. The project we're undertaking with FirstEnergy Transmission addresses the rapidly evolving energy demand we are seeing across the region and will enable us to continue providing reliable service to our customers and facilitate economic growth by making sure access to power is available."

About FirstEnergy Transmission

FirstEnergy Transmission, jointly owned by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, owns and operates American Transmission Systems Inc. (ATSI), Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission LLC (MAIT) and Trans-Allegheny Interstate Line Company (TrAILCo). FirstEnergy is one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

About Transource Energy

Transource Energy is a partnership between American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) and Evergy (Nasdaq: EVRG) focused on the development and investment in competitive electric transmission projects across the U.S. AEP owns 86.5% of Transource. Evergy owns 13.5% of Transource.

AEP is committed to improving our customers' lives with reliable, affordable power. We expect to invest $72 billion from 2026 through 2030 to enhance service for customers and support the growing energy needs of our communities. Our nearly 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electric transmission system with approximately 40,000 line miles, along with more than 252,000 miles of distribution lines to deliver energy to 5.6 million customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse owned and contracted generating capacity. We are focused on safety and operational excellence, creating value for our stakeholders and bringing opportunity to our service territory through economic development and community engagement. Our family of companies includes AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. AEP is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. For more information, visit aep.com.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.