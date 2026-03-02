FirstEnergy Transmission Awarded Projects by PJM Interconnection to Enhance Reliability and Address Rising Customer Demand

AKRON, Ohio, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Transmission LLC (FET) has been selected by regional transmission grid operator PJM Interconnection LLC to build several important projects that will make the power grid stronger, more reliable and ready for future growth in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

FirstEnergy Transmission will invest about $950 million to modernize equipment, rebuild older lines and upgrade substations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

As part of this effort, FET will invest about $950 million to modernize equipment, rebuild older lines and upgrade substations. Some of these projects will be carried out through the Grid Growth Ventures LLC joint venture with Transource Energy LLC, while others will be built directly by FET subsidiaries American Transmission Systems Incorporated (ATSI) and Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission LLC (MAIT) in their respective service territories.

FET submitted the projects through PJM's 2025 Regional Transmission Expansion Plan (RTEP) open window process, and the PJM Board of Managers approved them on Feb. 12. PJM is the regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of electricity across the 13‑state region that includes FirstEnergy's service territories.

Mark Mroczynski, President, Transmission at FirstEnergy: "We want every family, business and community in our service area to feel confident that our power system is ready for the future. These improvements will help ensure the grid keeps up with growing communities and the everyday moments people count on electricity for. Being selected by PJM reflects our commitment to dependable service and smart, cost-conscious investments that support our region as it grows."

Think of the electric grid as a system of highways that carry electricity instead of cars. As more families and businesses move into an area, those "electric highways" can start to feel crowded. Clearing bottlenecks on the grid is like adding extra lanes to a busy road—everything moves more smoothly, and it helps prevent power problems, including outages. FET's projects are designed to build bigger, stronger electric highways so power can travel more safely, cost-efficiently and quickly to the homes, schools and businesses that rely on it every day.

The FET projects approved by PJM include the following:

Through Grid Growth Ventures, FET is investing approximately $490 million to build nearly 200 miles of new 765-kilovolt (kV) lines to significantly increase service reliability and economic growth opportunities in the greater Columbus, Ohio, region. The Grid Growth projects also include construction of approximately 30 miles of 345‑kV transmission lines. The total cost of this project is estimated at $1.2 billion.

In Ohio, ATSI is investing $294 million, including: $251 million to construct a new substation in Clark County where two major power lines meet and upgrade a line in the area. Think of this like building a major intersection so electricity can switch directions more easily and travel faster where it's needed. This project will support the Grid Growth work. $43 million to replace breakers in Lake and Erie counties, upgrade high-voltage lines in Ottawa, Erie and Huron counties and rebuild a 69-kV line in Lorain County. This work is similar to improving a busy neighborhood road by installing new stoplights to improve traffic flow, repaving the road so it's smoother and safer and rebuilding a side street that's worn out.

In Pennsylvania, MAIT is investing $165 million, including: $72 million to rebuild an existing 115-kV line into a double circuit line in York and Adams counties. This is like turning a two-lane road into a four-lane road so more electricity can move at once, especially during high demand periods. $93 million to upgrade and tie in existing 500-kV lines in Armstrong and Indiana counties. This is like building a new bridge between two crowded highways so electricity can move more easily without getting backed up.



What This Means for Customers

These upgrades in Ohio and Pennsylvania will help:

Improve reliability so customers experience fewer outages.

so customers experience fewer outages. Support new businesses and jobs , boosting the local economy.

, boosting the local economy. Prepare the grid for future growth , including new homes, businesses and technology.

, including new homes, businesses and technology. Replace older equipment to keep the system running smoothly and cost-effectively.

Since 2014, FirstEnergy's transmission companies have collectively reduced outages by 50% on high-voltage power lines – proof that the companies' strategic infrastructure investments are making the grid more reliable for customers.

FirstEnergy is beginning the detailed planning work needed to move these projects forward. This includes studying possible routes, meeting with local communities, gathering feedback and completing careful environmental reviews. Taking these steps early helps ensure the projects are built responsibly with a strong focus on safety, reliability and the needs of the customers and communities.

Learn more about the value of a modern transmission system through FirstEnergy's video series "Why a Modern Transmission System Matters to You" on the company's YouTube channel.

Jointly owned by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, FET is the equity investor in Grid Growth Ventures and owns and operates ATSI, MAIT and Trans-Allegheny Interstate Line Company (TrAILCo).

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on X @FirstEnergyCorp or online at firstenergycorp.com.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.