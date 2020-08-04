FirstEnergy Utilities Secure Additional Resources to Respond to Tropical Storm Isaias

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the preparation efforts to respond to Tropical Storm Isaias, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utilities have secured more than 1,800 additional resources to assist in the company's service areas expected to be impacted the most.

On Tuesday, the Tropical Storm began moving into New Jersey, as well as eastern Pennsylvania and Maryland. The storm is expected to produce heavy rains and high winds across the Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L), Metropolitan Edison (Met-Ed) and Potomac Edison service territories throughout the afternoon. Gusts may reach 65 mph along the coast of JCP&L's service area and rainfall could exceed 6" in all impacted areas.

FirstEnergy has sent resources from its utilities that are not expected to be impacted by the storm to assist in restoration efforts. In addition, JCP&L has set up staging sites in Jackson Township, Oceanport and Livingston, N.J., and secured the following additional outside resources to help restore electricity to customers who lost power due to the storm:

Approximately 740 line workers

Approximately 725 forestry contractors

Approximately 270 hazard responders

Approximately 75 damage assessors

Approximately 30 support personnel

Met-Ed and Potomac Edison line crews will be assisted by contractors who are currently working on transmission and distribution projects across its service areas. FirstEnergy continues to work closely with contractors and electric industry mutual assistance organizations to secure additional resources to assist with storm restoration efforts should they be needed.

As part of this mobilization effort, FirstEnergy continues to ensure the safety and health of all emergency response personnel by adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and providing access to necessary protective equipment and cleaning supplies. To safeguard the health and safety of FirstEnergy employees, contractors and the public, please respect social distancing protocols as utility personnel work around the clock to restore all power outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.

During severe weather, customers who are without power are encouraged to call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) to report their outage or click the "Report Outage" link on www.firstenergycorp.com. Customers should immediately report downed wires to their utility or their local police or fire department. Customers should never go near a downed power line, even if they think it is no longer carrying electricity. Extra caution should be exercised in areas where downed wires may be tangled in downed tree branches or other debris.

For updated information on the company's current outages, FirstEnergy's storm restoration process and tips for staying safe, visit the 24/7 Power Center at www.firstenergycorp.com/outages.

FirstEnergy encourages customers to plan ahead for the possibility of electric service interruptions by following these tips:

Keep flashlights and fresh batteries in your home. Avoid using candles to light your home, especially around children and pets.

If you have a water well and pump, keep an emergency supply of bottled water and/or fill your bathtub with fresh water.

Stock an emergency supply of convenience foods that do not require cooking.

Have a hard-wired telephone or a charged cell phone handy in the event you need to report your electricity is out. Mobile phones can be charged in your vehicle using a car charger when the power is out.

Gather extra blankets or a sleeping bag for each person.

Do not use gas stoves, kerosene heaters or other open-flame heat sources indoors. These can cause deadly carbon monoxide gas to build up in your home.

Keep a battery-powered radio with extra batteries on hand. Tune to a local station for current storm information.

Customer Generators

Emergency power generators offer an option for customers needing or wanting uninterrupted service. However, to ensure the safety of the home's occupants as well as that of utility company employees who may be working on power lines in the area, the proper generator should be selected and installed by a qualified electrician. When operating a generator, the power coming into the home should always be disconnected. Otherwise, power from the generator could be sent back onto the utility lines, creating a hazardous situation for utility workers.

FirstEnergy customers also can subscribe to email and text message alert notifications to receive weather alerts in advance of major storms, and updates on scheduled or extended power outages. Customers can also use two-way text messaging to report outages, request updates on restoration efforts, and make other inquiries about their electric accounts. More information about these communications tools is available online at www.firstenergycorp.com/connect.

Met-Ed serves approximately 570,000 customers within 3,300 square miles of eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania. Follow Met-Ed on Twitter @Met_Ed and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MetEdElectric.

Potomac Edison serves about 270,000 customers in seven Maryland counties and 137,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL, or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Related Links

http://www.firstenergycorp.com

