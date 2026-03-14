FirstEnergy Working Nonstop to Restore Power After Windstorm

AKRON, Ohio, March 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than 24 hours after winds exceeding 70 mph tore through Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Maryland, power has been restored to nearly 478,000 of the approximately 655,400 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) customers who lost power following Friday's storm. FirstEnergy crews supported by outside personnel are working around the clock to restore service to all impacted customers.

FirstEnergy's Ohio and western Pennsylvania service areas were hardest hit, with widespread tree and equipment damage. While downed trees and road closures can slow progress, crews will work 24/7 to safely make repairs and restore service. Due to the extent of the damage and ongoing windy conditions in some areas, restoration work is expected to continue over the next few days.

Assume all downed or low-hanging power lines are energized and dangerous. Stay at least 30 feet away and use extra caution where lines are tangled in trees or debris. Report downed lines ASAP to 9-1-1.

More than 3,400 outside contractor line and forestry workers, hazard responders, public protectors and other support personnel are assisting nearly 3,380 FirstEnergy workers in the restoration effort. The company continues to work with mutual aid organizations to secure additional assistance.

Estimated restoration times (ETRs) will be established today. Many customers will have power restored sooner than the ETR depending on the level of damage in their area. ETRs will be shared when available on our outage maps.

Current outage updates as of 1 p.m. today include:

Illuminating Company: Power has been restored to 69% of impacted customers, and approximately 50,100 remain without service. Approximately 162,300 customers in northeast Ohio lost power.

Power has been restored to 69% of impacted customers, and approximately 50,100 remain without service. Approximately 162,300 customers in northeast Ohio lost power. Ohio Edison: Service has been restored to 77% of the approximately 174,600 impacted customers in northern and central Ohio. Approximately 39,800 customers remain without service.

Service has been restored to 77% of the approximately 174,600 impacted customers in northern and central Ohio. Approximately 39,800 customers remain without service. Toledo Edison: Power has been restored to 80% of the approximately 29,800 customers in northwest Ohio who lost power. About 5,800 remain without service.

Power has been restored to 80% of the approximately 29,800 customers in northwest Ohio who lost power. About 5,800 remain without service. Penelec: Power has been restored to 87% of customers and approximately 11,100 remain without service. Approximately 83,900 customers in northern and central Pennsylvania were impacted.

Power has been restored to 87% of customers and approximately 11,100 remain without service. Approximately 83,900 customers in northern and central Pennsylvania were impacted. Penn Power: Service has been restored to nearly 56% of the approximately 21,300 impacted customers in western Pennsylvania. Approximately 9,500 customers remain without service.

Service has been restored to nearly 56% of the approximately 21,300 impacted customers in western Pennsylvania. Approximately 9,500 customers remain without service. West Penn Power: Service has been restored to 55% of impacted customers, and approximately 53,000 remain without service. Approximately 118,300 customers in central and southwestern Pennsylvania were impacted.

Service has been restored to 55% of impacted customers, and approximately 53,000 remain without service. Approximately 118,300 customers in central and southwestern Pennsylvania were impacted. Mon Power: Power has been restored to 78% of the approximately 28,500 impacted West Virginia customers. About 6,300 remain without service.

Safety Reminders

Customers are reminded to stay safe during storm restoration:

Stay at least 30 feet from downed power lines. Report them ASAP to 9-1-1.

Don't remove debris from electrical equipment.

Keep generators outside. Disconnect the power coming into your home to prevent sending power back onto lines and endangering workers. View more generator safety tips.

Use flashlights or battery-powered lanterns instead of candles.

Never use gas stoves, grills or outdoor heaters for heat – they can produce deadly carbon monoxide.

How We Restore Power After a Storm

FirstEnergy follows a formal process to restore service as quickly as safely possible:

Clear hazards – like downed power lines, trees and blocked roads. Repair high-voltage lines that provide electricity to local lines. Restore power to critical public service facilities. Address outages affecting the most customers. Fix localized issues and restore power to individual customers.

How to Report an Outage

If you are without power, please report your outage:

Call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877).

Text OUT to LIGHTS (544487).

Online at firstenergycorp.com/outages.

Get Outage Updates

Text REG to 544487 to sign up for outage text alerts. Once signed up, text STAT to 544487 to get the latest update for your home.

Log into your online account.

View our outage maps.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on X: @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.