FirstEnergy's Ohio Utilities Launch Energy Audit Program to Help Customers Save

The program includes a low-cost comprehensive audit, performed by a Building Performance Institute® certified auditor who inspects the home's energy systems and conducts a blower door test to detect air leaks in the home. The auditor then provides a customized energy report, outlining where the home may be losing energy, as well as suggestions for no- and low-cost energy-saving improvements. In addition to the audit, up to $200 in energy-saving products, such as LED light bulbs and nightlights, smart power strips, faucet aerators and showerheads are installed at no additional cost.

"Energy audits help our customers discover ways to enhance the comfort and efficiency of their home," said Wade Williams, manager of residential energy efficiency programs for FirstEnergy's utilities. "By installing new energy-efficient equipment and providing rebates on the cost of the audit and other recommended home improvements, we're making it easier for customers to save energy and money for years to come."

A program is also available for residential and commercial multifamily properties, such as apartment buildings and senior living facilities. Customers can participate in these programs by visiting www.energysaveOhio-homeaudit.com, or by calling 855-314-9962 for residential customers or 855-314-9964 for commercial customers.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

