FirstEnroll Announces Strategic Expansion of Executive Leadership Team to Drive Growth and Innovation

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnroll, a health insurance billing and enrollment Third-Party Administrator ("TPA"), is pleased to announce the addition of several accomplished executives to its leadership team. This strategic expansion underscores FirstEnroll's dedication to accelerating growth by enhancing its platform to deliver scalable, customer-centric solutions that drive long-term success.

Todd Baxter was appointed Chief Executive Officer in early June. Todd brought over 15 years of C-Suite leadership experience to bear on FirstEnroll, having held senior roles in global organizations of over 15,000 employees across sectors like Healthcare, HR Services, and Financial Services during his career. His background includes C-Suite positions in four PE-backed enterprises, where he drove large-scale, consumer-centric transformations. At FirstEnroll, Todd is responsible for steering the company's overall strategic direction and ensuring alignment across all business units. His expertise in leading transformative initiatives will guide FirstEnroll through market expansion and further platform innovation.

Under Todd's leadership, over the past several months, FirstEnroll has welcomed a group of accomplished executives, each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to their respective roles:

Kathryn Dawson , Chief Operating Officer, brings extensive global HR and operations experience, having led teams across various industries and geographies. She has extensive experience in integrating M&A initiatives, offshoring, and developing talent strategies that align with corporate objectives. She will oversee all aspects of operations and human resources, focusing on optimizing processes, enhancing talent development, and driving operational efficiencies. She will play a critical role in fostering a high-performance culture by aligning people strategies with key business priorities, ensuring that FirstEnroll attracts and retains top talent while scaling its operational capabilities.

Mary Carol Morrissey , Chief Revenue Officer, is a dynamic executive known for driving revenue growth and leading transformations in the healthcare technology sector. She has a track record of successfully increasing sales efficiency and optimizing retention strategies, consistently driving revenue growth and improving customer lifetime value across highly competitive markets. Mary Carol will be responsible for leading revenue growth strategies, including developing new business opportunities and optimizing the sales process. She will also focus on increasing retention and driving higher agent growth. Her expertise in sales efficiency and organizational transformation will be key in positioning FirstEnroll for accelerated growth as it enters new markets.

Travis Conley , Chief Technology Officer of FirstEnroll, leads the company's technology strategy and innovation initiatives, focusing on enhancing platform scalability and driving growth through advanced tech solutions. Travis has a proven track record of modernizing IT infrastructures and implementing AI-driven solutions to boost operational efficiency. His expertise spans cloud computing, data analytics, cybersecurity, and platform development, with a specialized focus on addressing the unique challenges of the insurance sector, such as regulatory compliance and customer-centric solutions. By aligning IT strategies with business objectives, Travis continues to shape FirstEnroll's digital transformation, prioritizing data-driven decision-making and improving the client experience through innovative technology.

Mark Herman , Chief Financial Officer, has been with the company since December of 2023. Mark is a visionary financial leader scaling high-growth, PE-backed SaaS companies. He's raised over $1 billion in capital through debt, equity, and IPOs, and led multiple successful M&A transactions and exits. As CFO, Mark is responsible for overseeing all financial operations at FirstEnroll, including driving both short- and long-term financial planning. He will collaborate closely with the executive team to develop growth strategies that enhance revenue and profitability. Mark will also focus on refining financial processes and ensuring a decision-centric culture that supports FirstEnroll's ambitious expansion goals.

Isaac Cohen, Founder and Executive Board Member, FirstEnroll:

"We are thrilled to welcome such a talented group of executives to the FirstEnroll team. Their combined expertise and leadership will be pivotal in driving our ambitious growth strategy and enhancing our ability to deliver innovative solutions. This expansion of our leadership team reflects our commitment to scaling the business, optimizing our platform, and staying at the forefront of the health insurance market as we continue to expand our reach and capabilities."

About FirstEnroll

FirstEnroll is a health insurance billing and enrollment Third-Party Administrator ("TPA") providing independent agencies and agents administrative support for supplemental and related health insurance products, including an end-to-end online and in-person support solution. FirstEnroll acts as a conduit between various stakeholders in the supplemental and related health insurance ecosystem, providing critical workflow solutions to insurance carriers and agents while managing policyholder support and satisfaction to optimize policy retention. FirstEnroll's innovative approach and dedication to customer service have positioned it as a leader in the TPA space. To learn more, please visit: www.firstenroll.com .

