FirstHealth and CareRev Partner to Innovate a Flexible Workforce Strategy

North Carolina Hospital and Two-time Top 150 places to work in healthcare selects CareRev's technology platform to connect with qualified, on-demand healthcare workforce

PINEHURST, N.C., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstHealth of the Carolinas, a 610-bed not-for-profit healthcare network recognized as one of the nation's top 150 places to work in healthcare , today announced a partnership with CareRev , the on-demand workforce platform for acute care nursing. In partnering with CareRev, FirstHealth elevates its workforce strategy and gains access to a pool of qualified healthcare professionals to support full-time staff.

FirstHealth is taking innovative steps to support its employees by strategically deploying its workforce. The Program on Health Workforce Research and Policy at the Cecil G Sheps Center predicts North Carolina will experience an estimated shortage of close to 12,500 registered nurses by 2033. Selecting CareRev as a partner gives FirstHealth the opportunity to improve nurse well-being and reduce costs by providing easy access to a flexible workforce.

"By tapping the healthcare professionals working through CareRev's platform, FirstHealth is gaining flexibility across our system. This allows our team to provide the right care for patients at the right time, while supporting our employee culture and wellness," said Jacklynn Lesniak, DNP, MS, RN, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer of FirstHealth. "At FirstHealth, we deeply value and prioritize our healthcare professionals, and with CareRev, we can continue to support our workforce and encourage growth and development opportunities for our staff members."

Through CareRev's platform, FirstHealth staffing managers across three Moore Regional Hospitals located in Pinehurst, Richmond, and Hoke, North Carolina, can schedule pre-vetted registered nurses, certified nursing assistants, at a moment's notice, to address fluctuating patient demand. Deploying CareRev's technology alleviates administrative burden by creating a direct line to qualified talent and simplifying the credentialing and onboarding processes.

"We are proud to be partnering with FirstHealth, working together to find long-term staffing solutions that allow healthcare professionals to continue to do the work they love," said Brandon Atkinson, CEO of CareRev. "FirstHealth is an innovative healthcare network known for its incredible culture, and we are looking forward to assisting the team in prioritizing their staff members while simultaneously caring for the community."

About FirstHealth

FirstHealth of the Carolinas is a private, not-for-profit healthcare network headquartered in Pinehurst, NC. Its 6,100 employees serve 15 counties in the mid-Carolinas. Licensed for four hospitals with 610 beds, FirstHealth demonstrates a commitment to treating the whole patient and providing quality health care for the entire community – especially those in need. FirstHealth's organizational culture is guided by its Core Purpose and Core Values and is committed to patient safety, quality and performance excellence.

About CareRev

CareRev is the on-demand workforce platform for acute care nursing. CareRev improves nurse well-being and reduces costs for hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide by providing easy access to a flexible workforce. More than 22,000 (and growing) highly-qualified nurses use the CareRev app to take control of their careers, working when and where they want. Learn more at www.carerev.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

