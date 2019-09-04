FirsTime Design Limited Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

PEWAUKEE, Wis., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FIRSTIME DESIGN LIMITED (FTDL) today announced net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2019 of $3,002, a decrease of 11.4% compared to the same period last year. The Company reported first quarter consolidated net income of $72 or $0.06 per common share, as compared to net loss of $275 or $(0.16) per common share for the same quarter last year.

"Heavy product growth and continued investment into our eCommerce channels along with a wide array of new distribution and manufacturing relationships are very exciting. These enormous undertakings and efforts, behind the scenes, will ensure long term sustainable benefits in the years to come," said Christopher D. Bering, Chairman and CEO, FirsTime Design Limited.

About FirsTime Design Limited

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, FirsTime Manufactory, Inc. and InnerSpace Luxury Products, LLC, are industry leading designers, marketers, and distributors of home goods and other sleep environment products, which are sold through multiple, national retailers as well as through a vast network of eCommerce channels. More information can be found at: www.firstimeonline.com or http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FTDL/quote.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements about FirsTime and InnerSpace, including statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning FirsTime's acquisition of InnerSpace and general business outlook. When used in this document, the words "anticipates", "can", "will", "look forward to", "expected" and similar expressions and any other statements that are not historical facts are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements. Any such statement may be influenced by a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of FirsTime, that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected, described, expressed or implied in this document due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the possibility that the anticipated synergies of FirsTime and InnerSpace may not be achieved, the combined operations may not be successfully integrated in a timely manner, if at all, general economic conditions in regions in which FirsTime and InnerSpace do business, and the possibility that FirsTime or InnerSpace may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of FirsTime or InnerSpace.

SOURCE FirsTime Design Limited

Related Links

http://www.firstimeonline.com

