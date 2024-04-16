FirstKey Homes Announces Leadership Transition

MARIETTA, Ga., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstKey Homes, LLC ("FirstKey Homes" or the "Company") announced today that Colleen Keating will step down as Chief Executive Officer. Board of Directors members Chan Galbato and Brendan Garvey have been appointed Executive Chairman and Lead Director, respectively. In his role as Executive Chairman, Chan will work closely with FirstKey Homes' leadership team to oversee all strategic and operational aspects of the business.

"FirstKey Homes is proud to be a leader in delivering exceptional offerings to individuals and families across the United States," said Chan. "Since our founding in 2015, we have grown to become the second largest private single-family rental provider in the United States because of our dedicated team members and their commitment to providing unrivaled resident experiences. In our next stage of growth, we are excited to expand our footprint and provide even more quality homes to hardworking Americans."

In addition to his appointment as Executive Chairman of FirstKey Homes, Chan has served on the Company's Board since its inception. He also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Cerberus Operations and Advisory Company, the proprietary operations platform for the funds and accounts managed by Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. and its affiliates ("Cerberus"). Prior to Cerberus, Chan served as an executive leader at The Home Depot. This included roles as President of B2B businesses, which encompassed five business units, including what would become HD Supply. He was also President of Services for Home Depot. Earlier in his career, Chan served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Armstrong World Industries' global flooring unit, and also spent 14 years with General Electric in operating leadership positions at six business units, including serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Coregis, a GE Capital company.

Brendan Garvey, also a Board member of FirstKey Homes since its inception, is Co-Founder and President of Cerberus' Residential Opportunities platform, and one of FirstKey Homes' founding members. A seasoned leader in the global residential sector, Brendan brings more than 30 years of experience in investing and building market-leading platforms. Prior to joining Cerberus, he spent 11 years as a Head Mortgage Trader and Manager at Lehman Brothers, where he managed all risk and trading operations for agency and non-agency residential mortgages.

