FirstKey Homes Unveils New Technology to Enhance Resident Experience

Improved efficiency, environmental benefit are hallmarks of new 'Maintenance Lineup'

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstKey Homes announced today the deployment of the Maintenance Lineup, a technology that will enable residents to more conveniently make service requests.

The Maintenance Lineup is a new feature within the FirstKey Self Service (FSS) platform. It is designed to let residents bundle all of their non-emergency maintenance requests into one order, resulting in fewer anticipated service calls to the home and a more seamless overall process. In fact, early pilot results indicate a 20 percent decrease in service visits to the home for new residents – which has resulted in a better onboarding experience.

"Enhancing the resident experience is our top priority," said Dawn Jones, SVP of Property Operations at FirstKey Homes. "We are always leveraging our residents' feedback and enhancing our technology pipeline, which led to the launch of this exciting new feature designed to simplify the resident experience."

Existing residents will be introduced to the Maintenance Lineup through the FSS platform. New residents will learn how to leverage the technology during their virtual or in-person move-in orientation, ensuring they can immediately take advantage of this feature.

FirstKey Self Service is a proprietary maintenance platform that residents use to schedule maintenance and other self-service options. FirstKey Homes' maintenance experience is the company's highest-rated experience, currently rated by residents at 4.12 out of 5 stars.

About FirstKey Homes

FirstKey Homes, LLC, is a privately owned single-family rental home property management company with corporate headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. With a mission to give our family of residents a place to call home, FirstKey Homes manages nearly 52,000 safe, affordable, and well-maintained homes in 29 markets across the West, Midwest, and Southeast.

Contact:

FirstKey Homes

Alex Horwitz

770-557-5834

SOURCE FirstKey Homes, LLC