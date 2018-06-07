Firstleaf Debuts New Algorithm to Enhance The Customization of Wine Selections

Firstleaf's professionally accredited Wine Concierge team works closely with its data science team to personalize each shipment. The Firstleaf experience starts with a few simple questions and an introductory box of three wines that members taste, rate and review. Member feedback is reviewed by the Wine Concierge team to ensure wines directly match their preferences. The new algorithm is part of Firstleaf's evolving artificial intelligence-driven platform that utilizes cutting-edge machine learning and deep learning neural networks. Taking every member interaction into account, the algorithm runs thousands of simulations to pick the best wines for that person. Over time, the algorithm learns what the member prefers with increasing specificity and accuracy.

"Finding great wine for a good value is difficult in a market that offers so many selections. At Firstleaf we're committed to eliminating the guesswork and aim to provide our members with the simplest way to discover interesting and affordable wines," said Philip James, CEO and Founder of Firstleaf. "We're excited to offer a hands-on experience to every member, no matter their level of wine knowledge. Our Wine Concierge team provides the sommelier touch alongside the recommendations we gather from our algorithm."

"We use our club members' feedback to innovate and improve each subsequent vintage," said Olga Crawford, Head Winemaker at Firstleaf. Olga is a candidate for the prestigious Master of Wine qualification, of which there are only 18 women in America and 370 people across the globe. Of the hundreds of wines carried by Firstleaf, 92% have won awards at competitions. "We're a diverse group of wine experts, scientists, and wine lovers all working to change what wine clubs are and what the wine industry can be. We're committed to providing our members with the best and guarantee 100% satisfaction at all times."

