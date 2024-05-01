Firstleaf Is Giving Moms The Night Off in Celebration of Mother's Day

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstleaf , the most personalized wine company in America, today announces its sweepstakes to give moms the night off for Mother's Day. Firstleaf plans to celebrate the wonderful mothers across the nation by covering the costs for everything they need for a relaxing evening with friends.

Three lucky winners will receive a $100 Firstleaf gift card along with a $150 bank card that can be used for pizza, charcuterie, snacks, babysitter, ride fares, or whatever they please. From May 1st to May 12th, participants can enter the sweepstakes by following @firstleafwine on Instagram and simply commenting on Firstleaf's dedicated post in five words or less describing their ideal Mother's Day and tagging a friend. For an additional entry, participants are encouraged to use the hashtags #FirstleafMomsNightOff and #sweepstakes.

"At Firstleaf, and understanding the demands of motherhood firsthand, we recognize the importance of moms taking a moment for themselves," said Carolin Meier, Chief Wine Officer at Firstleaf. "This Mother's Day, we're delighted to provide an opportunity for moms to sip, savor, and celebrate."

Firstleaf is also rolling out a curated " Mom's Night Off " wine bundle. This delightful 12-bottle collection, offering a variety of reds and whites, is the perfect gift to ensure Mom can savor numerous evenings of relaxation all to herself. Order by Sunday, May 5th at 12:00pm EST to ensure delivery in time for Mother's Day.

About Firstleaf

Firstleaf is America's most personalized wine company, helping over one million people find wines they love without the hit-or-miss. Founded by Philip James, a wine industry veteran and Oxford-educated chemist, Firstleaf brings together patented technology, expert winemakers, and a WSET-certified wine concierge team to build a unique Wine Profile for each member. Sampling thousands of wines each year from 12 countries across 5 continents, its winemakers select only the finest bottles, curating each shipment individually. In fact, 98% of the monthly boxes shipped by Firstleaf are unique.

In June 2023, Firstleaf surpassed the 3,000 award mark, with more than 500 bottles scoring 90+ points, further establishing them as the wine industry's most-awarded company. It's been recognized by Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, named 2021 Wine Company of the Year in the Winemaker Challenge International Wine Competition, and is on Wine Business Monthly's list of Top 50 Largest Wineries.

Firstleaf's deep understanding of winemaking and technology ensures the perfect selection for both beginners and experts: members report a 96% approval rating of the wines chosen especially for them. Also of note: 94% of its customers report that Firstleaf helped them discover wines they love, while 95% are impressed by the variety of wines the company offers. This includes the Fine Wine Collection, Firstleaf's selection of best-in-class wines from around the world.

Firstleaf's industry-leading innovation is seen in the 2023 introduction of WinePrint™. This unique, Firstleaf-only offering provides an in-depth look into a member's preferences, including favorite wines, varietals, and tasting notes. Data-informed by a customer's wine ratings, WinePrint is featured on the company's latest app, Firstleaf Pocket Sommelier, empowering members to discover new bottles, share favorites with friends and wine retailers, and order confidently in restaurants.

