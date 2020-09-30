Firstleaf Wine Club Increases Wine Subscriptions By 478 Percent By Advertising On Taboola's Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola , the world's leading discovery platform, today shared that Firstleaf , a wine subscription service that provides award winning wines at an affordable price has increased subscriptions by 478 percent after advertising with Taboola. Taboola's platform enables brands to capitalize on AI and machine learning to reach consumers at scale across premium publishers to increase brand awareness and increase sales.

Firstleaf has made Taboola its longtime preferred partner to promote their monthly wine club subscriptions and has used insights from Taboola Newsroom , which taps readership data from more than 1.4 billion users each month and allows publisher teams to easily A/B test headlines and images, measure article performance, and receive actionable alerts.

Over the past 3 months,Taboola Newsroom has seen an 80 percent increase in readership for the alcohol/spirits category in the U.S., a statistic Firstleaf has used to justify more investment in Taboola's discovery platform. Firstleaf increased spend in April with more budget added each subsequent month and were able to drive 5.7 times more sales than in Q1, 2020.

"We wanted a partner that could give us the scale we needed. Thanks to the continued success we've seen with Taboola, we've been able to diversify our spend and reach new audiences, even after the spike in consumer demand," said Emily Spears, Director of Acquisition Marketing, Firstleaf. "Taboola's team and their Creative Shop has also played a pivotal role working with our team to optimize content, images and targeting, which are vital parameters for us to have reached the right users at the right time and introduce them to the benefits of joining our wine club."

"It's exciting to have the opportunity to work with an innovative brand such as Firstleaf across the entire purchase funnel, from driving awareness and all the way to a subscription," said Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO, Taboola. "It's key to building success for advertisers outside of Google, Facebook and Amazon and when brands spend with Taboola, they can diversify their strategies while supporting quality journalism and the open web, at a time when it is more needed than ever."

About Taboola

Taboola helps people discover what's interesting and new. The company's platform and suite of products, powered by deep learning and the largest dataset of content consumption patterns on the open web, is used by over 20,000 companies to reach over 1.4 billion people each month. Advertisers use Taboola to reach their target audience when they're most receptive to new messages, products and services. Digital properties, including publishers, mobile carriers and handset manufacturers, use Taboola to drive audience monetization and engagement.

Some of the most innovative digital properties in the world have strong relationships with Taboola, including CNBC, NBC News, USA TODAY, BILD, Sankei, Huffington Post, Business Insider, The Independent, El Mundo, and Le Figaro. The company is headquartered in New York City with offices in 18 cities worldwide.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

