FirstLight and Green 4 Maine Partner to Power a New Era of Green Data Center Technology in Northern Maine

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of digital infrastructure services throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, has partnered with Green 4 Maine to transform Northern Maine into a premier destination for next-generation green data centers. Together, the companies are opening the door for AI innovators and cloud providers to tap into renewable power, expansive space, and high-capacity fiber to meet surging global data center demand and are doing so in an environmentally responsible manner.

At the core of the project is Green 4 Maine's transformative revitalization of the former Loring Air Force Base, a Cold War–era military facility. The Loring property and its 1.25 million square feet of commercial building space has been reimagined as a center for technological advancement and appropriately renamed the "Green 4 Maine Campus and Innovation Hub at Loring". With strong roots in Maine dating back over 25 years, FirstLight's extensive fiber optic network was already in place at Loring and completely physically diverse, creating a built-in advantage for customers who require massive data processing capabilities paired with ultra-reliable, high-capacity connectivity.

"Green 4 Maine has breathed new life into a historic site and positioned it as one of the most attractive technology-based innovation hub locations in the country," said Scott Hinkel, CEO at Green 4 Maine. "With abundant clean energy, FirstLight's low latency, high-capacity fiber network and the site's unmatched physical capacity, Loring is ready to support the data-intensive applications driving today's technological revolution."

The Green 4 Maine Campus and Innovation Hub at Loring is positioned to deliver significant clean energy capacity critical for the demands of modern data processing, while FirstLight's robust fiber network delivers high strand counts and bandwidth scalability to handle multi-terabits of traffic, creating an ideal environment for enterprises requiring exponential computing power and data processing.

As new technology tenants occupy Green 4 Maine's turnkey data center space, they gain more than just connectivity, they tap directly into FirstLight's dense, multi-state fiber network, engineered to meet the demands of hyperscalers, AI developers, and other data-intensive enterprises. The network's physically diverse routes stretch from the Canadian border to data centric locations, including New York City, Boston, Montreal, Ashburn, and throughout Pennsylvania, delivering the geographic diversity, resiliency, and scalability required by mission-critical operations.

"The Green 4 Maine Campus and Innovation Hub at Loring represents everything the future of data centers demands - abundant power, immense physical capacity, and a location ready to scale with the next generation of technology," said Lorenzo Leuzzi, Chief Revenue Officer at FirstLight. "FirstLight is thrilled to offer our high-capacity, low-latency network at this site, offering the speed, scalability and strategic fiber routes these high-profile customers require."

The Green 4 Maine Campus and Innovation Hub at Loring's technology-forward, green data center offering represents a strategic leap forward for Northern Maine's economy, and will not only broaden the tax base for the region, but also deliver much-needed, sustained employment opportunities in technology, construction, and the trades.

As the global shift toward AI and other data-intensive technologies accelerates, the State of Maine is now positioned to become a leader and a key node in the world's digital ecosystem.

About FirstLight Fiber, Inc.

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, unified communications, and managed services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic with more than 125,000 serviceable locations across a 25,000-mile network. FirstLight offers a suite of advanced telecommunications products to support national wireless and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About The Green 4 Maine Campus and Innovation Hub at Loring:

The Green 4 Maine Campus and Innovation Hub at Loring, located on the former Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, Maine, is the largest commercial business and industrial park in the State of Maine. Green 4 Maine's ambitious redevelopment initiative is designed to revitalize the campus, stimulate significant job creation, and drive economic growth throughout Northern Maine and its surrounding communities. The Green 4 Maine Campus at Loring, also synonymous with Green 4 Maine's branded "Loring Innovation Hub", is where a cooperative technology collaborative is being curated for the future of Maine's Technology Renaissance.

With robust infrastructure and direct access to one of the longest airstrips in the United States - spanning over 12,100 feet, the campus is uniquely positioned as a premier air cargo and logistics hub serving both regional and national distribution needs.

The Green 4 Maine Campus and Innovation Hub at Loring offers scalable industrial, commercial, and innovation space, making it an ideal home for businesses seeking room to grow in a strategically located, opportunity-rich environment. Through targeted investment, adaptive reuse, and public-private collaboration, The Green 4 Maine Campus and Innovation Hub at Loring is set to become a cornerstone of economic resurgence in the entire region.

To learn more about Green 4 Maine, visit www.Green4Maine.com/.

