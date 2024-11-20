FirstLight and Maine Connectivity Authority Sign Agreement to Build 450 Miles of Fiber in Western Maine

Project Will Provide High-Speed Internet to More Than 6,600 New Locations

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of digital infrastructure services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, has finalized an agreement with the Maine Connectivity Authority to receive funding to build more than 450 miles of fiber to provide Internet service to several areas of Western Maine.

The grant, which is part of a statewide initiative called the Partnerships for Enabling Middle Mile (PEMM), will provide high-speed, low-latency connectivity to more than 6,600 locations that either don't have access to the Internet or have access to slower broadband or copper-based connections.

The project will benefit the areas of Bethel, Newry, Greenwood, Woodstock, Bryant Pond, Albany, Gilead, West Bethel, Mason, Upton, Turner, North Turner, Buckfield, Hebron, Canton, Sumner, West Paris, Andover, Roxbury Pond, North Norway, Hartford, Minot, Hanover, Milton Township, Byron, and Livermore.

Construction will be completed in phases, beginning with the Town of Bethel, over the next several months.

"Many parts of Western Maine have had to rely on slow and non-existent Internet access," said John Romagnoli, Vice President, Product & Marketing for FirstLight. "This new fiber build is literally a lifeline for many, and helps pave the way for small businesses to flourish and compete in an increasingly connected world. FirstLight is proud to provide rural areas with the same enterprise-class services we offer in some of the largest and most highly connected cities in the Northeast."

"Many communities in Western Maine are remote and heavily depend upon the Internet to access amenities like telehealth, online learning, banking, order fulfillment, and other services that require broadband," explained Mia Purcell, who helped lead and staff the Mahoosuc Broadband Committee. "Many entrepreneurs also seek to locate to rural areas for the quality of life that Maine offers, but require fast, dependable connectivity to power their small businesses. This investment by FirstLight and our other partners provides a way to accommodate that lifestyle."

This regional infrastructure project represents an investment of over $11 million, which includes contributions of $317,000 from the towns of Bethel, Greenwood, Gilead, Woodstock, and Oxford County. The project is expected to be completed in 2029.

"This award builds from the impressive foundation of collaboration and coordination modeled by the Mahoosuc Broadband Committee which has led to a unique public/private partnership that leverages existing infrastructure to maximize efficient connectivity throughout the region," said Andrew Butcher, President of the Maine Connectivity Authority. "We express our gratitude and appreciation to FirstLight in making the necessary investments to meet the needs and priorities of rural communities in western Maine and we look forward to seeing the connections and success that result from this important project."

