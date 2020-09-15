FirstLight Announces Large Dark Fiber Sale

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to carrier and enterprise customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, announced today that it has been selected for a high capacity, long-haul dark fiber solution. The dark fiber path traverses from the Lynn, Massachusetts landing station, across the state of Massachusetts and extends into Eastern New York, making this one of FirstLight's most expansive, single dark fiber sales to date.

The solution will provide diverse long-haul and metro fiber from a cable head end in Northeastern Massachusetts to Albany, New York to ensure reliability and redundancy. While FirstLight is not disclosing the customer's name, large hyperscale cloud providers and carriers would likely be interested in leveraging this unique route.

"Customer needs are shifting when it comes to connectivity in today's environment," said Patrick Coughlin, Chief Development Officer at FirstLight. "Organizations are no longer looking for gigabits of capacity, but rather terabits on multiple diverse paths to keep pace with digital transformation and remain competitive," continued Coughlin. "FirstLight's owned infrastructure, scalable capacity on unique routes and ability to provision services quickly positions us to be the provider of choice for enterprises and carriers that require robust connectivity solutions."

Exclusively owned and operated by FirstLight, the FirstLight network is designed for ultra-high availability to support today's heavily-connected business environment. FirstLight's dark fiber solution allows organizations with dynamic bandwidth needs, who have the in-house resources and expertise to manage a dark fiber network, to leverage FirstLight's superior fiber optic infrastructure to deliver connectivity using their own interfaces. It offers flexibility, customizability, and a fully dedicated, private physical network infrastructure, backed by FirstLight's industry-leading Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

"At FirstLight, we pride ourselves on delivering high quality, performance-oriented solutions in response to the needs of the market," stated Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight. "Our dark fiber solutions provide customers with the capacity and flexibility they need to meet demanding bandwidth requirements, along with the security and reliability for which FirstLight is known."

