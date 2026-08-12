FirstLight Chooses VETRO as Strategic Partner for Next-Generation Infrastructure Management

ALBANY, N.Y. and PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight Networks, a leading provider of fiber-optic bandwidth, unified communications, and colocation services in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, today announced it has selected VETRO, the premier cloud-native network inventory and management platform, as its official network system of record.

As FirstLight continues to scale its expansive high-speed fiber network, the partnership with VETRO provides a unified, map-based platform designed to streamline operations, enhance data transparency, and accelerate service delivery.

A Seamless Transition to the Cloud

In a significant milestone for the partnership, FirstLight and VETRO have completed a comprehensive network data migration. By transitioning legacy data into VETRO's agile, cloud-native environment, FirstLight will further unify its data and strengthen a single, authoritative view of its physical layer assets.

"Our partnership with VETRO brings added precision and insight to our view of our 25,000-mile fiber network - providing even greater clarity into where our assets are, how they're built, and who's using them." said Mike Constantino, Chief Operating Officer at FirstLight. "This sharpened visibility helps us bring new services online more quickly and handle repairs more efficiently. It also reflects our commitment to continuing to invest in the latest technology and working with partners like VETRO who are responsive and able to move at the pace we need."

What makes this implementation particularly notable is the speed of execution: the team moved from contract to go-live in approximately two and a half months; significantly faster than the typical six- to twelve-month timeline for a data migration of this scale. This accelerated deployment underscores the strong collaboration between the teams and the efficiency of the approach.

Driving Operational Excellence

VETRO's platform offers FirstLight several key advantages:

Real-Time Visualization: A high-fidelity, GIS-integrated view of the entire network fiber plant.

A high-fidelity, GIS-integrated view of the entire network fiber plant. Accelerated Service Delivery: Optimized pathfinding and capacity management that reduces the interval between customer orders and active service.

Optimized pathfinding and capacity management that reduces the interval between customer orders and active service. Enhanced Collaboration: Empowering engineering, sales, and operations teams with instant access to network capacity and availability data.

"FirstLight is a powerhouse in the Northeast fiber landscape, and we are thrilled to support their continued expansion," said Will Mitchell, CEO of VETRO. "By prioritizing a clean, accessible data migration from the start, FirstLight is now positioned to leverage the full power of our platform to manage their complex infrastructure with unprecedented efficiency."

About FirstLight Networks, Inc.

FirstLight owns and operates a high-performance fiber network, with more than 20,000 route miles across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic and reaching into Montreal. Headquartered in Albany, New York, we bring together fiber connectivity, cloud, data center, security, and unified communications, so businesses get one partner for their infrastructure instead of a patchwork of vendors.

Because we own our network, we can move faster: consistent performance, quicker fixes, and services that truly work together. Our customers range from national wireless and wireline carriers to healthcare systems, financial institutions, manufacturers, research organizations, universities, and local and state governments throughout the region.

Learn more at www.firstlight.net, or follow us on X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About VETRO

At VETRO, our vision is to empower network operators to master escalating complexities and lead the charge in defining the future of global connectivity. Our Network Infrastructure Management and Orchestration Platform is the cornerstone for building future-ready infrastructure, transforming the entire lifecycle of physical network assets. By establishing a cohesive system of record and enabling intelligent, automated workflows, we empower our clients to move beyond legacy systems, unlock efficiencies, deploy advanced technologies, and connect more communities to the digital world faster than ever before.

For more information about VETRO, visit vetrofibermap.com.

John Romagnoli: [email protected]

SOURCE FirstLight