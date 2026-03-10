FirstLight Expands Bedford, NH Data Center

BEDFORD, N.H., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of digital infrastructure and technology solutions in the Northeast, today announced a significant expansion of its Bedford, New Hampshire data center. The expansion adds approximately 25% more data center space, along with additional power and cooling infrastructure, supporting up to 100 additional racks and dedicated private suites and caged environments, to meet growing demand from enterprises and emerging AI-driven edge workloads.

The expansion reinforces FirstLight's continued investment in scalable, high-performance infrastructure designed to support mission-critical applications and data-intensive environments.

"As demand for private cloud and data center capacity continues to accelerate across the Northeast, customers are looking for providers that can deliver not just space, but the right combination of power, performance, and connectivity," said Lorenzo Leuzzi, Chief Revenue Officer at FirstLight. "This expansion ensures we can continue supporting enterprises and public sector organizations running enterprise workloads, private AI deployments, and emerging AI inference workloads, while staying ahead of where their requirements are headed next."

FirstLight's Bedford data center is strategically located and directly connected to the company's dense, high-capacity fiber network, enabling low-latency access to regional and national destinations, cloud on-ramps, and private network services. The site is well suited for a range of use cases, including production environments, disaster recovery, and edge deployments that require proximity, performance, and reliability.

The expansion also aligns with FirstLight's broader strategy to support AI and data-intensive workloads, whether through edge data center capacity closer to customers or high-capacity, low-latency fiber connectivity that links organizations to larger core data center and cloud ecosystems across the region.

"Customers increasingly want flexibility, whether that means deploying infrastructure closer to users at the edge, or leveraging our fiber network to connect into larger-scale environments," Leuzzi added. "FirstLight is uniquely positioned to support both models with a tightly integrated approach to data center, network, and connectivity services."

The expanded Bedford facility further strengthens FirstLight's portfolio of infrastructure assets across the Northeast, underscoring the company's commitment to helping customers scale confidently as performance, resiliency, and data demands continue to rise.

About FirstLight Fiber, Inc.

FirstLight is a regional digital infrastructure provider that owns and operates a high-performance fiber network across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. Headquartered in Albany, New York, the company delivers business-grade connectivity, data center, cloud, security, and unified communications services for organizations with mission-critical IT needs.

FirstLight's owned fiber network spans more than 25,000 route miles and reaches over 125,000 serviceable locations, enabling low-latency, reliable connectivity for enterprise and carrier customers. By controlling its network infrastructure, FirstLight is able to deliver consistent performance, faster issue resolution, and tightly integrated services across fiber connectivity, SD-WAN, SASE, cloud, data center, and unified communication solutions.

FirstLight serves a broad range of customers, including national wireless and wireline carriers, healthcare systems, financial institutions, manufacturers, research organizations, educational institutions, and local and state governments throughout the region.

For more information about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net or follow the company on X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

To view a virtual tour of the Bedford, NH data center, click here.

