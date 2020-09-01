FirstLight Completes Acquisition of TruePath Technologies

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of TruePath Technologies ("TruePath"). This transaction enhances FirstLight's Managed Services portfolio by adding a proven team with expertise in deploying and supporting Monitoring Solutions.

FirstLight and TruePath have worked together for many years to support customers' monitoring needs. Now as part of FirstLight, the organization can seamlessly offer a complete, secure, cloud-based monitoring solution that manages a customer's entire networking environment. By adding TruePath's expertise in network monitoring to its in-house resources, FirstLight can meet a growing trend of customers looking to offload the tedious monitoring of software applications, data center activity, and network performance in order to free up IT resources to focus on more strategic tasks. Douglas Mauro, formerly the President of TruePath, will lead the Managed Services group at FirstLight to ensure it has the complete set of services its customers require.

The transaction marks the 7th successful acquisition announced by FirstLight since being acquired by Antin Infrastructure Partners in 2018. Providing additional synergy, the TruePath acquisition comes on the heels of another recent acquisition, ColoSpace, which resulted in a number of new managed services added to FirstLight's growing portfolio of network, cloud, data center, and unified communications solutions.

"TruePath is well-respected for its network monitoring expertise," said Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight. "Their experience and solid reputation for providing the best and most appropriate monitoring solution to support each customers' unique needs will be invaluable to FirstLight and fit well with our full-service approach."

"I've worked closely with FirstLight for many years," said Douglas Mauro. "I'm excited to join this team continuing to offer business solutions that organizations want to offload the daily maintenance and performance monitoring of their IT infrastructure. This is a great day for FirstLight, TruePath and its customers."

With the transaction now approved, FirstLight will kick off integration activities, incorporating the best practices of each organization, in order to enhance FirstLight's centers of excellence and customer support.

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic connecting more than 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our more than 20,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

About TruePath Technologies

Since 2006, TruePath has provided industry-leading monitoring software and services that put you, the customer, first.

We specialize in configuring and maintaining your monitoring software so you can avoid costly network downtime and maintenance and focus on what is most important: moving your business forward.

