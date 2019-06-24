FirstLight Enhances Service Portfolio with Addition of a Cloud-Based Disaster Recovery Solution

ALBANY, N.Y., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast, announced today the latest addition to its comprehensive portfolio of fiber-based services: Veeam-Powered Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS).

FirstLight's cloud portfolio already boasts an impressive set of services that include secure cloud computing and infrastructure, cloud backup and an existing disaster recovery solution. By leveraging its own fiber network and data centers, FirstLight offers geographically diverse cloud services with the promise of end-to-end quality that comes from owning the underlining infrastructure.

FirstLight's new Veeam-Powered DRaaS solution provides a one-stop-shop for managing both backup and disaster recovery.

"For many years, FirstLight has leveraged Veeam for our cloud-based backup solution. With the addition of a Veeam-powered DRaaS solution, our customers can now protect their organizations from data loss and downtime using a single pane of glass to manage everything," said Patrick Coughlin, Chief Development Officer for FirstLight. "Our customers understand that there are many threats facing their organization and that downtime or data loss could have severe consequences on their business operations and reputation. In response, FirstLight has made it easier than ever before to guard against these threats and to work toward the goal of 100% availability of data and critical applications."

FirstLight's DRaaS offering combines the power of its fiber optic network, robust and diverse data centers, the strength and security of its cloud computing infrastructure as well as integration of the award-winning Veeam solution, to create an optimized solution focused on helping clients' to achieve their business objectives.

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting nearly 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our 15,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

