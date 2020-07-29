FirstLight Expands Executive Leadership Team

Doug Derstine joins the Company with over 25 years of telecom industry experience, including executive level positions at Windstream/PAETEC Communications where he served as President, Market Development Group, President, Integrated Solutions Group and President, Wholesale Markets. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at IMS Technologies. At FirstLight, Derstine will oversee all aspects of Sales, Customer Operations, Network Operations, Construction Services and Outside Plant. His strong operating background will help further FirstLight's growth objectives and operational strategy.

With a background rooted in marketing, product management and development, Maura Mahoney brings more than 25 years of experience in the telecom industry to her role as Chief Marketing Officer. A member of the FirstLight senior team since 2013, her proficiency in brand management, public relations and marketing communications has led the company through transformative events and sharpened its vision for the future. Mahoney has a rich background leading product management at several firms, with a keen focus on developing solutions for organizations in healthcare, finance, education and government, as well as carrier and wholesale customers.

With over 25 years of telecom construction experience, Todd Warmingham joined the Company as part of FirstLight's successful acquisition of Todd Cable Construction in 2019. His strong business acumen paired with his construction expertise brings a unique skillset to FirstLight, allowing the Company to bolster its extensive fiber build plan and offer turn-key solutions to meet customer needs. Warmingham leads an experienced team of construction professionals who are the driving force behind FirstLight's network expansion initiatives, including its recent expansion into Eastern Pennsylvania.



"It's a privilege to welcome Doug, Maura and Todd to the Executive Leadership Team at FirstLight," said Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO at FirstLight. "They bring a wealth of experience, diverse strengths and unique perspectives which will help us refine our business strategies and execute on initiatives that continue to provide our customers with the highest level of service and support."

FirstLight announces these leadership enhancements amidst a busy year for the Company, which has included four acquisition announcements, as well as network expansion projects in Western New York, Eastern Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, as well as new product introductions. The augmented leadership talent will support FirstLight's continued growth and better enable the Company to pursue new opportunities.

Kevin Genieser, Senior Partner at Antin Infrastructure Partners and member of FirstLight's Board of Directors said, "Since acquiring FirstLight in 2018, I have been pleased with the cohesiveness and expertise of FirstLight's team and am pleased to have such seasoned executives join FirstLight's executive team. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I congratulate them on their C-level appointments and look forward to the strong contributions they will make to the Company."

For more information on FirstLight, visit http://www.firstlight.net .

About FirstLight Fiber

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, connecting more than 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our more than 20,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments

To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Maura Mahoney

[email protected]

SOURCE FirstLight

Related Links

http://firstlight.net

