FirstLight Expands Relationship with Albany Times Union Center

ALBANY, N.Y., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast, announced today that it has expanded its relationship with the Albany Times Union Center and facilities operator, SMG, to provide higher bandwidth solutions for its clientele. FirstLight will provide additional high-speed, fiber-based Internet and voice services, ensuring that the center is positioned to meet the growing demands of event organizers and attendees.

The Times Union Center has been referred to as Upstate New York's Premier Sports and Entertainment Facility. The venue is owned by Albany County and operated by SMG, which is the world's largest private management firm for public assembly facilities. As a multi-purpose facility, the Times Union Center has an adaptable seating capacity between 6,000 and 17,500 which allows them to host a variety of events, including concerts, family shows and sporting events, averaging 165 events each year.

"FirstLight has proven to be a reliable, locally-based vendor offering scalable, high-speed, fiber-based Internet at competitive rates," confirmed Bob Belber, SMG General Manager of Times Union Center. "FirstLight was originally chosen because it met all of our requirements, and has always gone above and beyond expectations, to ensure that our venues continue to operate at the pace and capacity required for today's event hosting expectations. Because of their superior performance, choosing FirstLight to provide the additional circuit was an easy decision."

The new Internet circuit will be utilized for arena events such as eGaming, the fastest growing sports entertainment segment in the US. In addition, streams for live subscriber-based events, wrestling events, concerts, sporting events, trade shows and more will be supported by this additional connection.

"SMG, and its associated venues, provide the City of Albany with the ability to develop, renovate and undertake economic development projects in the historic downtown area," stated Albany County Executive, Daniel P. McCoy. "It is essential to have a solid communications infrastructure to support these initiatives. FirstLight has been instrumental in assisting us as the demand for state-of-the-art events continues to grow."

"It is an honor to work with organizations such as the Times Union Center and SMG to provide the high-speed connectivity and customized Internet and voice solutions required to support the growing demands of this sports and entertainment-based operation," stated Kurt Van Wagenen, President & CEO, FirstLight. "FirstLight takes pride in supporting a business that brings prosperity and economic growth to the Capital District. FirstLight is uniquely positioned to offer the low latency, high-speed, reliable, secure and scalable connectivity solutions to help businesses throughout the Northeast thrive."

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting nearly 8,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our 14,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments. To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About SMG:

Founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to 243 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 19 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As a recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston's NRG Park and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide.

