FirstLight Fiber Acquires ColoSpace

"The acquisition of ColoSpace fits well with our strategy of continuing to enhance our capabilities, and as such, it is an ideal match. Its data centers, located in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire, are in the heart of our service territory, and in fact, are currently connected to FirstLight's fiber network. ColoSpace's product portfolio is not only complementary but deepens and expands our service portfolio," said Kurt Van Wagenen , President and CEO of FirstLight. "Now that this transaction is complete, we have added four data centers, with nearly 20,000 square feet of space, to our 11 existing, strategically located facilities. In addition, ColoSpace's expertise in cloud and managed IT services will enhance our capabilities to the benefit of our customers."

Founded in 1999, FirstLight has been building and operating its own fiber optic network for 20 years. With an expert team, FirstLight serves the networking needs of national telecommunications providers, CLECs, and leading enterprises, including healthcare organizations, high tech manufacturing and research facilities, financial institutions, colleges and universities, K-12 schools, public safety agencies, as well as local and state governments.

"Since founding ColoSpace nearly 20 years ago, we have been singularly focused on delivering high quality, innovative solutions to our customers. As enterprise cloud adoption continues to accelerate exponentially, comprehensive IT solutions coupled with scalable, low latency connectivity has become increasingly important to our clients. FirstLight, with its unparalleled fiber network and communications capabilities, is the ideal organization to enable our clients to benefit from these technology trends," said Aaron D. Sawchuk, Co-Founder & Chairman, who will remain with the organization to help lead the Company's Data Center/Cloud business.

"We are excited about the possibilities this transaction creates for FirstLight," said Patrick Coughlin, Chief Development Officer for FirstLight. "Massachusetts is an area that we have been focused on continuing to grow as a result of our previous acquisition of 186 Communications. Leveraging ColoSpace's history of success in this state will accelerate that growth."

About FirstLight Fiber

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and unified communications services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting nearly 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our 15,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud computing and construction services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net , or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Maura Mahoney

MMahoney@firstlight.net

SOURCE FirstLight

Related Links

http://firstlight.net

