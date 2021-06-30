FirstLight Home Care Names President, Expands Support Team to Drive Continued Emerging Growth

CINCINNATI, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight Home Care, a leading provider of home care services, has named a new president and announced strategic personnel additions to its leadership team that will help drive the company's continued long-term growth.

Bernard Markey, Managing Partner Board of Directors for FirstLight Home Care, said, "Acquiring the right talent is one of the most important contributors to growth. These leaders possess the qualifications, expertise and determination to help propel FirstLight into even more success as an organization."

Glee McAnanly was recently appointed President. She has been leading the company to help drive sustainable growth and further FirstLight's long-term vision and Culture of Care. Glee brings a wealth of experience, including more than 30 years in franchise leadership and vast expertise in owner operations. Previously Glee was Chief Development Officer and Chief Franchisee Relations Officer for ServiceMaster's five franchise brands.

FirstLight Home Care's Business Development Team has expanded significantly to provide consistent operational support to franchisees across all regions.

Mark Vanase was hired as Executive Vice President of Business Development and Franchise Services. He supports the business development team to facilitate franchisee growth, while also ensuring a commitment to policies, processes and leading practices. Vanase worked with the ServiceMaster family of brands for 25 years and has extensive experience managing large field operations teams.

Kevin Samov joined FirstLight as Business Development Director for the Central Region. He is responsible for helping franchisees maintain thriving home care businesses through strong operational practices. Previously, Samov was Senior Manager of Franchisee Training for all ServiceMaster brands, where he focused on new owner development and on creating sales processes and strategies for ServiceMaster Restore.

Joni Hemmis was hired as Business Development Director for the East Region. Hemmis leads field support efforts to maximize the success of franchise territories, from driving business growth to helping franchisees achieve operational excellence. She has 20 years of experience working in the home health care field, having owned an independent full-service home health care company for 14 years.

FirstLight also added to its Healthcare Strategy Team, hiring Kelley Hill, MSN, RN as Executive Director of Compliance and Clinical Services. She serves as a clinical resource, guiding franchisees through the licensing acquisition and accreditation process and collaborating with the FirstLight leadership team to integrate holistic compliance initiatives. Hill has been a Director of Nursing and she held managerial positions in Emergency Services with several hospital systems. Most recently, she was National Director, Clinical Innovations & Design for a leading in-home healthcare, hospice and home care company.

"This team is already demonstrating a strong commitment to our core values. There is no doubt their proven success of growing businesses from the operations side of both the franchisor and franchisee will continue to help take this company into the future," Markey said.

About FirstLight Home Care

FirstLight Home Care is a leading provider of home care services, helping individuals achieve the quality of life they deserve. The company has set a new standard in the industry by creating an unmatched Culture of Care that drives client and employee satisfaction. FirstLight is a lifeline not only for seniors, but for people recovering from illness, injury or surgery, adults with disabilities, veterans, busy families, and anyone 18 and older who needs in-home support. FirstLight Home Care's mission is to deliver exceptional, compassionate care provided by extraordinary people so that all those who are served may age with comfort, dignity and independence in the place they call home. FirstLight also provides the resources and support family caregivers need to care for their loved ones. The franchise network includes more than 200 independently owned and operated home care locations throughout the United States. Visit FirstLightHomeCare.com.

