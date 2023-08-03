FirstLight Home Care Promotes Kerri Pendley to Chief Growth Officer

CINCINNATI, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight Home Care, a leading provider of home care services, today announced the promotion of Kerri Pendley to Chief Growth Officer.

In this role, Pendley will focus on driving business growth by opening up new paths to revenue and building the mechanisms to get there. This includes aligning teams around shared goals, improving the processes that generate revenue, and planning for the future.

"Kerri is data-driven and lives for predictability and scalability," said Glee McAnanly, President and CEO at FirstLight Home Care. "In her previous position, Kerri successfully built and developed FirstLight's National Accounts department and led the expansion of service offerings to include skilled care. Her knack for connecting different parts of the business and getting everyone to row in the same direction will help us maintain our plan for steady growth."

Pendley joined FirstLight Home Care in 2018 as Director of Healthcare Strategy and National Alliances. Two years later, she was promoted to Vice President of Strategy and has since been leading strategic planning and industry positioning for the entire FirstLight organization. She has also overseen the company's national accounts and clinical and compliance departments.

With over 22 years of experience in healthcare operations and business development, Pendley brings valuable knowledge across multiple payer mixes, including managed care, Medicaid, Medicare, VA, grants, and private pay. She serves on the Home Care Association of America's Board of Directors.

"I am incredibly honored and thrilled to step into the role of Chief Growth Officer at FirstLight," said Pendley. "My passion has always been in the home-based care industry. Since joining the company, I have had the opportunity to be a part of our ongoing mission of helping others have their best day every day through a world-class care delivery model and strategic partnerships. In this new role, I aim to accelerate growth by enabling our owners, employees and care heroes to further deliver on that mission."

FirstLight Home Care delivers various companion, personal care, and skilled nursing services to seniors, veterans, people recovering from illness, injury, surgery, and those with Alzheimer's and dementia. Professional caregivers help any adult needing assistance with personal care and household duties such as cooking, cleaning, and running errands while providing support and peace of mind.

About FirstLight Home Care

FirstLight Home Care, a leading provider of home care services, is a lifeline for seniors, veterans, adults living with dementia, and anyone 18 and older who needs care where they call home. FirstLight exists to help people have their best day, every day. The company's mission is to provide compassionate home care so that all families served have peace of mind knowing their loved ones receive the support they need to enjoy the quality of life they deserve. FirstLight's network of professional caregivers is passionate about creating meaningful relationships and making a difference in the lives of others. The franchise system includes nearly 200 independently owned and operated home care locations throughout the United States. To learn more, or to find a local office, visit FirstLightHomeCare.com.

