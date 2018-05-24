FirstLight Home Care to Open New Arkansas Location

"It can be a dark time in life," said Keith Plummer. "FirstLight is like a light at the end of a tunnel. We want to be there to give people the light they need and offer their loved ones' rest and peace of mind."

Raelene Plummer spent five years in the home care business before deciding to start her own business with FirstLight Home Care. Keith has been a business owner for 45 years.

"I'd been working in home care for five years, and one day it hit me: Why not open your own home care business?" Raelene Plummer said. "We loved FirstLight's business model, and we also saw the need for a new Arkansas office to fit the growing demand in the Bentonville area. It was a natural fit, and a business model my husband and I are extremely passionate about."

The new FirstLight Home Care office will serve area seniors, adults with disabilities, new mothers, those recovering from surgery and other adults in need of assistance.

"Raelene and Keith are taking advantage of a great opportunity by becoming FirstLight Home Care franchise owners in Arkansas," said Jeff Bevis, FirstLight Home Care co-founder and CEO. "This is the fastest-growing area of Arkansas, and a lot of people in Bentonville and the surrounding area will benefit from the services FirstLight provides."

FirstLight caregivers help with many needs – from personal hygiene and household duties such as cooking, cleaning and running errands, to mobility assistance and dementia care.

Since opening its first franchise location in 2010, FirstLight Home Care has experienced steady growth and is now operating more than 250 locations in 34 states throughout the U.S.

