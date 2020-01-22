FirstLight Launches DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solution

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight , a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud computing and unified communications services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast, announced today that it has launched a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) mitigation solution to help defend against the growing threat of DDoS attacks. FirstLight's DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solution helps monitor, detect, and mitigate suspicious traffic, DDoS attacks, and malicious activity.

FirstLight's DDoS solution helps prevent intrusions with sophisticated algorithms that identify suspicious traffic and potential incidents. In the event of an attack, legitimate traffic can still reach a customer's network, eliminating downtime and mitigating risk. According to independent website hostingtribunal.com, an average attack in the U.S. costs between $20,000 to $40,000 an hour, and another industry source reported that the number of attacks is on the rise with nearly 400,000 DDoS attacks reported each month worldwide.

"Regardless of company size or industry, a solution to mitigate DDoS is increasingly important for all organizations to consider," explained Maura Mahoney, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product Management. "In fact, a recent survey of more than 640 IT security and operations professionals revealed that 38% of respondents ranked Distributed Denial-of-Service attacks as their most significant IT security concern. Our DDoS solution can offer peace of mind by quickly detecting and then mitigating attacks while allowing valid traffic to continue to be delivered throughout the ordeal."

FirstLight's DDoS solution filters network activity, continually identifying potential threats and monitoring for unusual or malicious activity. Analytics are provided through a user-friendly portal, along with automated notifications and alerts.

"We are pleased to offer this service in response to customer demand," said Kurt Van Wagenen, FirstLight President and CEO. "It is a perfect complement to our low-latency, dedicated Internet solution. We feel it is a particularly relevant and prudent service given the proliferation of connected devices through the Internet of Things (IoT). This solution serves as an important defense against malicious attacks and could provide a critical lifeline to companies during an attack."

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting nearly 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our 15,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud computing and unified communications services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

