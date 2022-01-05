Firstlight Media Joins Google Cloud Marketplace to Streamline OTT Deployment

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Firstlight Media has continued its drive to widen the OTT industry's accessibility to cloud-native streaming and entertainment platforms with the announcement that Firstlight Media is now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

The availability on Google Cloud Marketplace provides joint customers of Firstlight Media and Google Cloud with business and operational advantages that can positively impact bottom lines and reduce time to market for new capabilities.

Leveraging the international reach of Google Cloud Marketplace with its fully cloud-based Gen5 architecture, Firstlight Media can provide multiple key benefits for customers, including:

Faster access to Google Cloud development tools and storage

Rapid deployment of the Firstlight Media OTT platform enabling customers to quickly launch new video services

Friction-free procurement and consolidated IT spend for simpler accounting

"Delivering the fastest possible time to market and the greatest flexibility to the OTT industry is a fundamental business and technology need for OTT providers worldwide," said Eric Goldstein, head of business development for Firstlight Media. "With availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace, we're able to streamline processes for our customers so they can more readily reap the benefits of our agile, scalable, extensible and highly performant platform."

Google Cloud Marketplace allows rapid deployment of functional software packages that run on Google Cloud. It enables cloud procurement, a simplified buying experience and flexible payment options.

Firstlight Media's availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace will allow Tier 1 OTT providers to stay ahead of rapid changes in technology and consumer demand by enabling flexible, agile services that can be deployed rapidly and scale for additional capacity as needed. Firstlight Media's platform harnesses rich data analytics, personalization and recommendations to create dynamic, engaging services – all while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) by as much as 40%.

"We're pleased to have Firstlight Media join the Google Cloud Marketplace to offer Google Cloud customers solutions that enable OTT providers to quickly identify and respond to new market opportunities," said Amy Bray, Global Head, Google Cloud Marketplace.

About Firstlight Media

Firstlight Media is expediting OTT's transformation to ultra-scalable, cloud-based platforms that use artificial intelligence to drive true engagement and monetization for Tier 1 operators. Founded by a team with deep OTT video expertise and a strong track record of building successful B2B businesses, Firstlight Media is poised to capture the next wave of growth in premium OTT entertainment services. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, India. For more information, visit firstlight.ai .

SOURCE Firstlight Media