Firstlight Media Snares Anthony Busse as Head of Sales, Americas

Busse will spearhead direct-to-consumer success for Tier 1 content providers and distributors using platforms built on cloud-native Gen5 architecture and will work with Firstlight Media's global sales team to address an industry-wide need for scalable, extensible, agile and highly-performant solutions. Busse joins Firstlight Media after more than a decade of sales and leadership achievement across the Verizon organization.

"Anthony Busse has a reputation for building successful teams that listen to customers and work closely with them to address pain points and create new business opportunities," said Paul Pastor, Chief Business Officer and co-founder of Firstlight Media. "As consumer demand for new services increases, Anthony's expertise and his ability to identify solutions that work will maximize the value that our cloud-native platform brings to our customers."

An eight-year veteran of Verizon Media Platform, Busse was a four-time winner of the company's President's Club Award and exceeded sales quotas for seven consecutive years. He most recently had served as director of sales, media and entertainment strategic accounts, North America, leading a team focused on the company's highest-value customers and prospects. During an 11-year career with Verizon Media Platform and Verizon Wireless he was promoted seven times.

"What I've come away with from every meeting with Firstlight Media is the overarching desire to change how people are watching and consuming video," said Busse. "The team at Firstlight Media understands the importance of looking at that evolution from the customer's point of view, instead of creating a solution and getting the customer to buy into it. I'm all-in with that approach."

Firstlight Media's Gen5 architecture is designed to build and run scalable applications in the cloud using cloud-native technologies, including containers, microservices, a service mesh, APIs, and immutable infrastructure. The Gen5 technology stack provides significantly better performance, a modular approach for feature expansion, continuous delivery for rapid iteration, and built-in scalability, observability and security.

About Firstlight Media

Firstlight Media is leading cloud transformations of OTT and in-home experiences for pay-TV, telcos, and MVPDs. The company's cloud-native platform leverages a transformative Gen5 architecture for unparalleled performance in delivering premium video, handling complex use cases, and scaling to millions of viewers. Founded by a team that has built and operated dozens of Tier 1 OTT services worldwide, Firstlight Media is powering immersive sports, live experiences and personalized entertainment on any screen. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, India. For more information, visit firstlight.ai .

SOURCE Firstlight Media