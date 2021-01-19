Firstlight Media Teams with Google Cloud to Deliver Next-Gen OTT

Unlocks Service Agility, Scalability, Extensibility Across Partner Ecosystems

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Firstlight Media today announced that it has partnered with Google Cloud to support rapid deployment and expansion of OTT video streaming services.

Firstlight Media's microservices-based architecture takes full advantage of Google Cloud capabilities, including:

Agility to launch services in weeks, rather than months;

to launch services in weeks, rather than months; Scalability for cost effective growth with customers' businesses and support for complex use cases; and

for cost effective growth with customers' businesses and support for complex use cases; and Extensibility that futureproofs platforms with simplified integrations into best of breed technology solutions, as well as product features that drive innovation and deliver on customer acquisition, retention and revenue.

By combining Firstlight Media's extensive background in solving complex issues for Tier 1 operators with the scale, reach and tools of Google Cloud, Firstlight Media now enables video providers to capitalize quickly and efficiently on new market opportunities in delivering AI/ML-powered personalization and monetization. Customers can leverage Firstlight's OTT headend in San Diego and digital expertise in the media and entertainment industry to navigate the increasingly complex world of advertising and subscription direct-to-consumer business models with confidence.

"For the industry, our partnership with Google Cloud exponentially expands options for new services that can rapidly address viewer demand," said Andre Christensen, CEO and co-founder of Firstlight Media. "Our customers can leverage three formidable resources—Firstlight Media's cloud native platform, Google Cloud's platform, and the technology of other Google Cloud partners—all to create opportunities that maximize the long-term value of each subscriber."

"Increasingly, media and entertainment need to deliver digital-first experiences to consumers, in person and online," said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media and Entertainment Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We're excited to partner with Firstlight Media to scale and extend their platform on Google Cloud, and help businesses deliver exciting, new digital experiences to consumers."

About Firstlight Media

Firstlight Media is expediting OTT's transformation to ultra-scalable, cloud-based platforms that use artificial intelligence to drive true engagement and monetization for Tier 1 operators. Founded by a team with deep OTT video expertise and a strong track record of building successful B2B businesses, Firstlight Media is poised to capture the next wave of growth in premium OTT entertainment services. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Chennai, India. For more information, visit firstlight.ai .

SOURCE Firstlight Media