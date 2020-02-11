FirstLight to Acquire PrimeLink

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud computing and unified communications services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PrimeLink.

This transaction enhances FirstLight's position in Upstate New York including Plattsburgh, Glens Falls, Queensbury, Albany & Lake Champlain Corridor with additional fiber capacity into Montreal, Canada.

"This transaction reinforces our commitment to ensuring that businesses throughout New York have access to the fiber-based broadband services needed to keep pace with technological innovation," said Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight. "The acquisition will deepen our fiber footprint in the North Country and provide additional fiber capacity on a unique route from Albany, New York up into Montreal, Canada, which will help facilitate cross border communications."

"I am excited that PrimeLink and FirstLight are joining forces. The companies have a complementary footprint and service portfolio as well as a shared philosophy of offering high quality, locally-based service and support to the communities in which we serve," said Trent Trahan, CEO of PrimeLink. "Now as part of FirstLight, our goal of enhancing the region's economics and improving the North Country's quality of life and business climate can be better realized."

"Since acquiring FirstLight in 2018, our goal has been to ensure that it has the guidance and resources necessary to support its organic and strategic growth initiatives. This acquisition is ideal in that it enhances FirstLight's already strong capabilities in a region it currently serves, with a client base that it is familiar supporting. We look forward to realizing the promise that this acquisition presents," said Kevin Genieser, Senior Partner at Antin Infrastructure Partners.

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP served as legal counsel to PrimeLink in connection with this transaction. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal counsel to FirstLight. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020, following the satisfaction of customary regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting nearly 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our 15,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

About PrimeLink

Since its inception in 1997, PrimeLink has grown to become a leader in providing voice and data services to our residential and business customers. PrimeLink carved its niche in the North Country; specializing in business communication solutions and catering to delivering voice and data services to small and mid-size businesses. PrimeLink is a subsidiary of The Champlain Telephone Company. The Champlain Telephone Company is a telephone company with over 100 years experience in the telecommunications industry.

