Firstline Brands Headlines Inaugural Trailblazers & Trendsetters Hair Show and Beauty Expo

The family-friendly event will shine a spotlight on Black hair, beauty, and culture in Houston, TX.

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstline Brands, the leading textured hair accessory company in the U.S., has partnered with celebrated master hairstylist Roy Butler and his company, RB International, as the title sponsor, to present the Trailblazers & Trendsetters Hair Show and Beauty Expo on September 6, 2026, at the NRG Center in Houston, TX. For Firstline, the inaugural event will close out a year of programming as part of its 40th anniversary celebration.

Firstline Brands will present the Trailblazers & Trendsetters Hair Show and Beauty Expo on September 6, 2026!

Inspired by the unforgettable energy and long tradition of classic hair shows in the South, the Trailblazers & Trendsetters Hair Show and Beauty Expo brings that iconic experience to Houston, with a family-friendly daytime expo with educational beauty sessions and live demonstrations, an expansive vendor marketplace, and networking opportunities, followed by an evening hair show celebrating the creativity, artistry, and technical excellence of professional hairstylists.

"Houston has always had an influence on Black beauty and culture, but rarely received the credit, so it's an honor to bring this experience to life for and with the city's own trailblazers and trendsetters at the forefront," said Roy Butler, founder of RB International. "Partnering with Firstline Brands as part of their 40th anniversary allows us to build something rooted in legacy but designed for the next generation of stylists, educators and entrepreneurs to have a platform where they are both seen and heard," he added.

Individual stylists and styling teams participating in the hair show portion of the event will have a chance to win a $5,000 business grant. Hair show judges will include Houston-native and entertainer LeToya Luckett, pro stylist Glynn Jackson, and model and actress Eva Marcille.

"Houston has been a key part of Firstline's story since 1986 when my father, Robert A. Bowser, started the business in this city," said Joni Odum, President and CEO of Firstline Brands. "So, for us, partnering with RB International to bring this event to life is a way to pay it forward and invest in the next generation of beauty professionals, small businesses and the local community."

Trailblazers & Trendsetters Hair Show and Beauty Expo Event Overview

8:00am – 5:00pm– Education Sessions for Pro Stylists – Certification-level masterclasses with table, workspace and model provided. Limited seats available, ticket needed for entry.



– Certification-level masterclasses with table, workspace and model provided. Limited seats available, ticket needed for entry. 10:00am – 5:00pm – Beauty Expo & Marketplace – Main-stage programming, keynotes, demos, fashion showcase, retail pop-ups and beauty lounges. Open to the public, ticket needed for entry.



– Main-stage programming, keynotes, demos, fashion showcase, retail pop-ups and beauty lounges. Open to the public, ticket needed for entry. 7:00pm – 10:00pm – Hair Show Presentation – Salons, brands and stylists present their best work and compete for a $5,000 business grant. Open to the public, ticket needed for entry.

Tickets to attend the Trailblazers & Trendsetters Hair Show and Beauty Expo are available at www.tnthairexpo.com along with registration information for vendors and professional hairstylists.

Multiple ticket options are available for licensed professionals, students, beauty enthusiasts, and families, with VIP experiences and educational sessions offered as part of select packages.

About Firstline Brands

Firstline, Incorporated is a leading textured hair accessory company with 40 years of experience and a deep commitment to embrace and accommodate the often-overlooked haircare needs of multicultural groups and hair types. Firstline offers a masterful mix of hairstyling and maintenance essentials from hairbrushes, combs, satin sleep maintenance items, and styling accessories across its brand portfolio that includes Evolve®, WavEnforcer®, DriSweat®, Sleek® and Camryn's BFF® for girls and tweens. Firstline's product assortment can be found nationwide at Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Target, Sally Beauty, Amazon, and more. Learn more at FirstlineBrands.com and join the conversation online @FirstlineBrands everywhere.

About RB International

RB International is a beauty education and event platform founded by internationally recognized hairstylist Roy Butler. Dedicated to celebrating the artistry, culture, and business of professional hair care, RB International produces innovative educational experiences, competitions, and industry events that connect stylists, brands, retailers, and consumers while empowering the next generation of beauty professionals.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Firstline Brands