FirstNet Authority Executive Director and CEO Joe Wassel announced as keynote speaker for 2024 ICCRA Critical Control Rooms World Congress in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Chapter of the International Critical Control Rooms Alliance, announced today that the keynote speaker for its 2024 Critical Control Rooms World Congress, presented by RapidSOS, will be First Responder Network Authority Executive Director and CEO Joe Wassel. Mr. Wassel is a long-time leader in the field of critical control, command and communications, as well as an expert on the power of collaboration and connection between government, the private sector, and other stakeholders.

Mr. Wassel will be the highlight of an event that features more than 25 speakers and panelists, 20 exhibitor-sponsors, and approximately 300 critical control room industry leaders from around the world. Sessions, workshops, and interactive discussions will focus on transportation safety, incident case studies, human factors in critical control rooms, the future of critical control room technology, and the power and potential of artificial intelligence in critical control room operations.

The Critical Control Rooms World Congress will occur at the Downtown Columbus Hilton December 2-5, 2024. Additionally, a workshop for 911der Women — a non-profit advocating for women in public safety — and a seminar entitled Response Alternatives—Options Beyond 911, will be part of the week's programming.

About ICCRA:

Founded in 2017, The International Critical Control Rooms Alliance is the only global organization focused on bridging the gaps and fostering connections between the many different types of critical control room environments. From 911 and 112 to traffic management and nuclear power plants to water control, critical control rooms, their personnel, and stakeholders all face similar challenges and similar opportunities from collaboration, new technology, and improved collaboration.

To learn more about ICCRA, the Congress, or to Register, please visit: https://www.criticalcontrol.org and connect with us on LinkedIn or Facebook. To learn about 911derWomen, please click here.

ICCRA, helping the global Critical Control Room community connect, share, learn, and grow.

Contact: Christopher Blake Carver

[email protected] | Phone: 917-232-6275

SOURCE International Critical Control Rooms Alliance