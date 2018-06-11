FirstNet Becomes Locally Available to First Responders, Opens Doors to 5,300+ AT&T Retail Locations Nationwide

FirstNet is the country's first nationwide public safety communications platform dedicated to first responders. Being built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority), FirstNet is bringing public safety a much-needed technology upgrade to help them connect to the critical information they need. Every day. And in every emergency.

"FirstNet is public safety's network. It's giving them access to tools they've never had before – tools that can transform their emergency response," said Chris Sambar, senior vice president, AT&T – FirstNet. "And now, no matter where they live or work, first responders can easily subscribe to their network. This means public safety nationwide will no longer be limited by outdated or unreliable communications capabilities."

Some EMS, fire and law enforcement agencies don't provide their personnel with wireless service plans or devices. So, the launch of FirstNet mobile plans for Subscriber Paid Users lets verified first responders sign up for FirstNet service under a personal account. This helps ensure first responders everywhere can access the power of FirstNet. Both career and volunteer first responders can qualify.

"According to the latest findings from the National Fire Protection Association, 70% of firefighters in the U.S. are volunteer," said Fire Chief Ron Oettel, Lititz, Penn. "That's more than 800,000 of us who are often the first to respond to emergencies – fires, medical crises and disasters, among others – in small and rural communities across the country. Having the best tools possible is critical. And FirstNet just made it easier for us to have the best."

Regardless of whether they sign up as Subscriber Paid Users or become Agency Paid Users, all first responder users will have access to the same critical capabilities of FirstNet. Users can receive a FirstNet SIM card connecting them to the physically separate, dedicated FirstNet core.

"FirstNet is for every responder. Whether you are a career or volunteer member of the public safety community, FirstNet is your network," said FirstNet Authority CEO Mike Poth. "The launch of the Subscriber Paid offer shows that FirstNet is doing exactly what it's designed to do – support our first responders when and where they need it. Now, in communities across America, we can help ensure that this groundbreaking technology quickly gets into the hands of any first responder to help them save lives and protect communities."

To learn more about FirstNet, go to att.com/firstrespondernews. To explore FirstNet service plans or devices, go to FirstNet.com.

1FirstNet is exclusive to the public safety community, so eligibility must be confirmed before access will be granted. Qualified first responder agencies enter into an agreement with AT&T that enables them to verify individual first responders who are eligible for the Subscriber Paid User offer through an online portal. Verified first responders will then receive an activation code that can be presented in store to sign up.

