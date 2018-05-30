FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ

FirstNet is the country's first nationwide public safety communications platform dedicated to first responders. Being built with AT&T, in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority), FirstNet is bringing public safety a more reliable and always-on way to connect to the critical information they need. Every day. And in every emergency.

"As the builder of FirstNet, we committed to bringing first responders innovative, relevant and robust device options to tap into the power of their network," said Chris Sambar, senior vice president, AT&T – FirstNet. "We're continuing to deliver on that commitment with the LG V35 ThinQ. It's a great example of how FirstNet works for public safety, giving them access to the latest tools to enhance their emergency response."

The FirstNet Ready™ V35 ThinQ comes with built-in Band 14 access, so first responders will have even more coverage and capacity as FirstNet is built out nationwide. Plus, the V35 ThinQ will immediately accept a FirstNet SIM. This is how first responders know they are on a separate network dedicated to them.

Before being certified and approved for use on FirstNet, the device completed more than 3,500 tests. They assessed everything from security, durability and voice quality, to network impacts, battery life, screen size and resolution, ensuring it would stand up to the demands of first responders.

The V35 ThinQ also comes packed with features that make it a great fit for those who work to keep the public safe.

Highly Secure – The V35 ThinQ supports LG GATE, which has government grade FIPS-140-2 certification and AES 256-bit encryption. First responders can take enterprise security with them when in the field. Plus, with Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync (EAS), agencies can better enforce simple security policies.

– The V35 ThinQ supports LG GATE, which has government grade FIPS-140-2 certification and AES 256-bit encryption. First responders can take enterprise security with them when in the field. Plus, with Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync (EAS), agencies can better enforce simple security policies. Tough and Durable – The V35 ThinQ has passed 14 different 810G MIL-STD military tests. These include transit drop, immersion, temperature, rain, humidity, sand, and more. 1 And with an IP68 rating, the device is water and dust resistant. 2

– The V35 ThinQ has passed 14 different 810G MIL-STD military tests. These include transit drop, immersion, temperature, rain, humidity, sand, and more. And with an IP68 rating, the device is water and dust resistant. Far Field Voice Recognition – Questions, commands and texts will be heard loud and clear. The V35 ThinQ picks up voice communications from a farther distance.

1 Testing: Meets US MIL-STD-810G to withstand dust, thermal and transport shock, vibration, temperature extremes, solar radiation, salt, fog, and humidity. Water-resistant and dustproof based on IP68 rating, which tests submersion up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.

2 Rating: Water-resistant and dustproof based on IP68 rating, which tests submersion up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.

