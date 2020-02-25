FirstNet Makes Long-Term Commitment to The IACP Officer Safety and Wellness Initiative

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstNet®, America's public safety communications platform– built with AT&T* in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – is making a commitment to support the health and wellness of law enforcement officers. While AT&T has collaborated with and supported the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) for more than 12 years, this year, through FirstNet, we're building on that alliance and support by teaming up with the IACP for the 2020 Officer Safety & Wellness Symposium in Miami, Feb. 27-29.

Officer safety and wellness goes beyond the typical aspects such as ballistic vests, body cameras, and weapons. Addressing and providing resources to officers across the country that focus on mental health, financial literacy, nutritional needs, sleep deprivation and injury reduction is a high priority for the IACP.

And, with FirstNet, officers have access to another layer of safety and wellness. The technology advancements made possible by FirstNet significantly improve officer communications and safety and increase their situational awareness. Ultimately this aids officers with reliable, modern communications tools needed to keep them safe and perform at their best.

"We want to do our part to help keep officers safe and well for years to come," said Jason Porter, senior vice president, FirstNet Program at AT&T. "So, we're getting squarely behind public safety and the importance of wellness for every officer and the communities they serve. Our nation's first responders deserve solutions to this critical issue, so we are committing our support and resources to help."

FirstNet is tapping into the vast knowledge and resources of the IACP and their understanding what safety and wellness represents from an officer's perspective.

"Improving officer safety and wellness enhances the health and effectiveness of officers, as well as the safety of the communities they serve," said Chief Steven R. Casstevens, president of the IACP. "We applaud FirstNet and AT&T for understanding that healthy police officers are important to us all and for their long-term commitment to this important endeavor."

FirstNet is public safety's dedicated, nationwide communications platform. It's bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to strengthen first responders' incident response. And it's helping them connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

Go here for more FirstNet news. Or check out FirstNet.com to learn more about the solution.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we innovate to improve lives. We have the nation's fastest wireless network.** And according to America's biggest test, we have the nation's best wireless network.*** We're building FirstNet just for first responders and creating next-generation mobile 5G. With a range of TV and video products, we deliver entertainment people love to talk about. Our smart, highly secure solutions serve nearly 3 million global businesses – nearly all of the Fortune 1000. And worldwide, our spirit of service drives employees to give back to their communities.

AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Learn more at att.com/CommunicationsNews.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

© 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for Q4 2019. Ookla trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

***GWS OneScore, September 2019.

©2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE AT&T Communications

Related Links

http://www.att.com

