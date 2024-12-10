Firstrade Announces No-Fee, No-Minimum 2% IRA Match Bonus for New Accounts

The company aims to maximize retirement savings for new customers

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade , a pioneer in commission-free online trading, today announced the Firstrade No-Fee IRA Match Bonus, a limited-time offering designed to empower customers to maximize their retirement savings. From December 3, 2024, to March 31, 2025, new customers can take advantage of a 2% cash match on IRA contributions or qualifying ACAT transfers. This offer applies to new Roth, Rollover, and Traditional IRAs and includes several standout benefits for new account holders.

Firstrade's No-Fee IRA has no annual fee, account setup fee, or maintenance fee, ensuring that contributions work fully in the investor's favor, maximizing the growth potential of the investment without unnecessary costs.

Key Features of the Firstrade IRA Match Bonus Include:

2% IRA Contribution Match : Firstrade will match 2% of contributions made during December 3, 2024 to March 31, 2025 , up to the IRS annual contribution limit.

: Firstrade will match 2% of contributions made during to , up to the IRS annual contribution limit. 2% ACAT Transfer Match : Firstrade will match 2% of eligible transfers into a new IRA, capped at $1,000,000 in transfer value.

: Firstrade will match 2% of eligible transfers into a new IRA, capped at in transfer value. Transfer Fee Rebate: Customers transferring at least $2,500 or more can receive up to $250 to cover transfer fees.

"At Firstrade, we've spent 40 years helping investors achieve their financial goals, and this exclusive program is an exciting way to kickstart retirement planning," said John Liu, CEO of Firstrade. "With fee-free IRAs, robust investment tools, and unmatched customer support, Firstrade is committed to providing investors with both value and convenience as they plan for the future."

The IRA Match Bonus reflects Firstrade's commitment to helping investors reach their retirement goals by providing value, trusted expertise, and opportunities for a prosperous financial future, especially at a time when retirement planning is more crucial than ever.

For more information about Firstrade, and the company's new IRA Match Bonus, please visit www.firstrade.com/accounts/ira-match.

About Firstrade

At Firstrade, "Clients' Experience First" remains our guiding principle. We champion our clients with exceptional service and cutting-edge financial solutions at the lowest cost.

Established in 1985, Firstrade stands as a leading online brokerage, offering commission-free trades on stocks, ETFs, options and mutual funds, complemented by a selection of fixed income products. Alongside its diverse product line, Firstrade provides no-fee IRA retirement services and advanced tools, empowering self-directed investors to confidently navigate their financial future. Firstrade is a registered member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit https://www.firstrade.com .

