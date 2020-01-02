Firstrade Completes Major Upgrade Of Technology and Infrastructure To Match Rapid Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade Securities Inc., a leading online commission-free brokerage firm, has completed a comprehensive infrastructure and technology upgrade of all its core trading platforms and security systems. This initiative was undertaken to provide the best possible trading experience for its customers to maximize speed, execution and security.

In the past year alone, Firstrade has doubled its investment in its core infrastructure. The initial phase of its enterprise infrastructure project has been completed with the latest multi-core processors and a high-performance network storage system that's based on 3D-NAND flash technology.

The new platform can perform up to three times faster than Firstrade's previous version, delivering up to 300,000 I/O per second. This upgrade in speed can make the critical difference in whether a trade is successful or not and can help achieve real cost savings as well. The company is also testing multi-cloud system architecture to provide increased availability of the best cloud services.

As one of the earliest brokers to offer commission-free trading, Firstrade has long recognized that the speed and pace of trading in today's financial markets and the future of trading has required the company to be consistently ahead of the curve in developing and providing leading-edge technologies. With hundreds of thousands of new investors freed from transaction fees and ready to begin their own investing journey, this vision is particularly relevant in today's markets.

"Active traders want advanced platforms to enable them to make smarter investing decisions and actions. Our exciting growth trends in new customers and accounts has coupled with our long-term commitment and investment in our core infrastructure and IT," said John Liu, chairman and CEO of Firstrade Securities, Inc. "Since Firstrade was established in 1985, our mission has been to deliver value to our customers. This is a goal we strive to achieve each and every day— to put the needs and concerns of our customers first and provide them with the tools and resources to help make informed investing decisions about their money."

About Firstrade Securities

Firstrade is a leading online brokerage offering 100 percent commission-free trading on stocks, ETFs, options, mutual funds and fixed income through its mobile apps and web platform. It offers a full line of investment products and tools to help self-directed investors take control of their financial future. Whether you are a new investor or an active trader, at Firstrade, we are committed to excellence, and putting the investor first. Named number one for fees and commissions, best for active traders and ETFs, and a top pick for investment choices by Kiplinger's Personal Finance Online Broker Review 2019, named Best in Class and 4.5 stars for Ease of Use by Stockbrokers.com. Member FINRA/SIPC since 1985. For more information, visit www.firstrade.com.

