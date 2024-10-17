Firstrade Expands Partnership with Trading Central

Leading trading platform commits to supplying traders with the latest in investment analysis tech, as partnership now enables Firstrade users to access Trading Central's advanced research tools

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade, a pioneer in commission-free online trading, today announced an expanded partnership with Trading Central, one of the leaders in investment decision support tools and analysis. This enhanced collaboration will equip Firstrade investors with access to Trading Central's robust suite of tools, now available directly on the Firstrade mobile app, delivering timely data insights to traders on the go.

This expansion underscores Firstrade's dedication to equipping traders with premier research tools, empowering investors to gain a deeper understanding of market movements. The latest integration will incorporate Trading Central's powerful solutions into Firstrade's mobile offerings including:

Technical Insight® uses a US Patented chart pattern recognition software to identify trends, events, and historical price changes based on best practices of Technical Analysis. Investors can gain actionable insights swiftly by examining each stock's performance.

TC Market Buzz® leverages the power of AI to surface simple and actionable insights from the flow of news & social media content, applying advanced sentiment analysis, providing traders with a modern and interactive news experience, delivering in-depth market insights such as Buzzing Score, Sentiment Score, Confidence Scores and buy/sell Signals to facilitate more informed and strategic investment decisions.

Thematic portfolios provide collections of stocks clearly categorized by sectors, industry themes, and hot topics, enabling Firstrade users to identify new investment opportunities based on their preferences.

"We are unwavering in our dedication to equipping investors with the resources they need to make informed decisions by providing timely market data and partnering with leading innovators. Traders seek a unified platform for research, trading, and connection, and we're proud to offer an all-in-one solution that empowers users to understand market dynamics, invest confidently, and grow their portfolios," said John Liu, CEO of Firstrade.

"Partnering with Firstrade reflects our shared commitment to empowering investors with state of the art, advanced research tools," says Alain Pellier, CEO of Trading Central. "By integrating our analytics and research directly into Firstrade's mobile app, their traders can make informed investment decisions with confidence, harnessing real-time insights and innovative technology to navigate the financial markets."

For more information on Firstrade, please visit firstrade.com.

About Firstrade

At Firstrade, 'Client Experience First' stands firmly as our guiding principle. We champion our clients with exceptional service and cutting-edge financial solutions at the lowest cost.

Established in 1985, Firstrade stands as a leading online brokerage, offering commission-free trades on stocks, ETFs, options, and mutual funds, complemented by a selection of fixed income products such as Treasury Bills, Notes, Bonds, Municipal Bonds, Agency Bonds, and more. Alongside its diverse product line, Firstrade provides no-fee IRA retirement services. The advanced tools empowering self-directed investors to confidently navigate their financial future. Firstrade is a registered member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit https://www.firstrade.com.

About Trading Central

Trading Central has been supporting investment decisions through the world's most admired brokerage and wealth tech brands since 1999. As a one-stop shop for quality financial research, we offer a diverse analytical scope, unique fusion of AI and analyst expertise, and 24H multi-asset global coverage all rolled into beautiful user interfaces. Learn about our award-winning, embeddable research solutions: www.tradingcentral.com

