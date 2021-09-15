Firstrade Introduces Hourly Options Trade Ideas
New hourly reports provide timely, actionable insights to help investors quickly identify trading opportunities
Sep 15, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade, the most cost-effective financial technology brokerage and one of the first to offer zero-commission trading, is giving beginner and advanced options traders free access to hourly covered call, short put and credit spread reports to help them make smarter, actionable trading decisions. Powered by OptionsPlay, Firstrade's Options Trade Ideas Reports does the work for investors, eliminating the chore of searching through thousands of optionable symbols.
Using OptionsPlay's algorithms and scanning technology, Firstrade's Options Trade Ideas filters hourly for very liquid optionable symbols, curated down to a few hundred, to ensure that trades can be executed at a fair price therefore providing investors with the best chance for success. By eliminating the inefficiencies of manual input, investors can make faster trading decisions and through the OptionsPlay platform, immediately analyze important metrics such as probability of profit, Greeks, breakeven, and maximum risk and reward. Additionally, investors can adjust and analyze the trade based on their directional view on the underlying stock and expiration date.
In addition, Firstrade options investors can use a trade button directly from the Options Trade Ideas table and the trade ticket will instantly open and populate exact details of that trade setup for quicker analysis and execution.
"Covered call, cash secured puts and credit spreads are popular income generation strategies for options investors. We made the process easier by doing the hard work for investors," said Stephen Callahan, Vice President of Client Services at Firstrade. "We're seeing enormous demand for options trading among our customers, both beginner and advanced investors, and can now provide a more efficient way to find the best options ideas, support smart decision-making and execute trades faster."
Firstrade offers the best deal for options traders with zero-commissions, zero options contract fees and no deposit minimums, maintenance or inactivity fees. Traders can access a free comprehensive options education video resource for all levels of experience including courses dedicated for beginners, intermediate and advanced investors. Firstrade customers can also attend bi-weekly live instructional webinars, weekly market outlook sessions and receive a weekly newsletter.
Options Trade Ideas are available on the Firstrade web platform, an app version will be available later. For more information, please visit the Firstrade blog for more information about the Covered Call, Short Put and Credit Spread reports.
Firstrade and OptionsPlay are independent entities and are not legally affiliated. OptionsPlay provides equity and options investing tools, education resources, daily trading ideas and strategies, and technical analysis for informational purposes only. None of the information they provide should be considered a recommendation or solicitation to invest in, or liquidate, a particular security or type of security. Options trading involves risk and is not suitable for all investors. Options trading privileges are subject to Firstrade review and approval. Please review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options brochure and the Supplement before you begin trading options.
About Firstrade Securities
Firstrade is a leading fintech online brokerage offering commission-free trading on stocks, ETFs, options, mutual funds and fixed income through its mobile apps and web platform. It offers a full line of investment products, no-fee IRA retirement services and advanced tools to help self-directed investors take control of their financial future and has the lowest cost among other brokerages. Whether you are a new investor or an active trader, at Firstrade, we are committed to excellence, and client experience first. In 2021, Kiplinger's Personal Finance Best Online Brokers review stated to "Pick Firstrade for: Customer Service" and in 2020 named Firstrade as a top pick for options investing; Stockbrokers.com 2020 Online Broker Review awarded Firstrade 5 stars for ease of use and 4.5 stars for commissions and fees; NerdWallet awarded Firstrade 5 stars in 2020 and cited Firstrade as a "Best" broker for IRAs. Firstrade has been a member of FINRA/SIPC since 1985. For more information, visit http://www.firstrade.com
