Firstrade Introduces Hourly Options Trade Ideas

In addition, Firstrade options investors can use a trade button directly from the Options Trade Ideas table and the trade ticket will instantly open and populate exact details of that trade setup for quicker analysis and execution.

"Covered call, cash secured puts and credit spreads are popular income generation strategies for options investors. We made the process easier by doing the hard work for investors," said Stephen Callahan, Vice President of Client Services at Firstrade. "We're seeing enormous demand for options trading among our customers, both beginner and advanced investors, and can now provide a more efficient way to find the best options ideas, support smart decision-making and execute trades faster."

Firstrade offers the best deal for options traders with zero-commissions, zero options contract fees and no deposit minimums, maintenance or inactivity fees. Traders can access a free comprehensive options education video resource for all levels of experience including courses dedicated for beginners, intermediate and advanced investors. Firstrade customers can also attend bi-weekly live instructional webinars, weekly market outlook sessions and receive a weekly newsletter.

Options Trade Ideas are available on the Firstrade web platform, an app version will be available later. For more information, please visit the Firstrade blog for more information about the Covered Call, Short Put and Credit Spread reports.

Firstrade and OptionsPlay are independent entities and are not legally affiliated. OptionsPlay provides equity and options investing tools, education resources, daily trading ideas and strategies, and technical analysis for informational purposes only. None of the information they provide should be considered a recommendation or solicitation to invest in, or liquidate, a particular security or type of security. Options trading involves risk and is not suitable for all investors. Options trading privileges are subject to Firstrade review and approval. Please review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options brochure and the Supplement before you begin trading options.

About Firstrade Securities

Firstrade is a leading fintech online brokerage offering commission-free trading on stocks, ETFs, options, mutual funds and fixed income through its mobile apps and web platform. It offers a full line of investment products, no-fee IRA retirement services and advanced tools to help self-directed investors take control of their financial future and has the lowest cost among other brokerages. Whether you are a new investor or an active trader, at Firstrade, we are committed to excellence, and client experience first. In 2021, Kiplinger's Personal Finance Best Online Brokers review stated to "Pick Firstrade for: Customer Service" and in 2020 named Firstrade as a top pick for options investing; Stockbrokers.com 2020 Online Broker Review awarded Firstrade 5 stars for ease of use and 4.5 stars for commissions and fees; NerdWallet awarded Firstrade 5 stars in 2020 and cited Firstrade as a "Best" broker for IRAs. Firstrade has been a member of FINRA/SIPC since 1985. For more information, visit http://www.firstrade.com

Contact: Anne Steinberg

Kitchen Public Relations

[email protected]

212-687-8999

SOURCE Firstrade Securities

