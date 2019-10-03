Firstrade Invests In First Time Investors

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade Securities Inc., a leading online commission-free brokerage firm, wants to help new investors take their first step in their investing journey. The "Refer Friends, Get Free Stocks" program lets new and existing customers invite friends they know to sign up at Firstrade and both the customer and friend will receive a free stock courtesy of Firstrade.

"We want to invest in your future. Young people just starting their first or second job have largely stayed out of investing because they simply think they don't have enough money, don't know how to invest or are uncomfortable with the risk," said John Liu, chairman and CEO of Firstrade Securities. "Our program makes it easy to participate and learn along the way. Unlike other start-up companies that have limited products and services, we help build a commission-free portfolio and offer retirement planning products. Firstrade helps investors every step of the way."

Here's how the "Refer Friends, Get Free Stocks" program works:

To refer friends, get free stocks, you need to open a brokerage account with Firstrade to allow us to deposit free stocks into your account – no deposit requirement. (The program is currently available to legal U.S. residents only).

Invite friends to open a Firstrade account by simply sharing your referral link.

Once a friend's application is complete and approved, you and your friend will each receive free stock in both of your accounts funded entirely by Firstrade.

Each time you share your referral link with your friends, you are 100 percent guaranteed by Firstrade that you and your friends will each receive a free stock. You will also have a one in 100 chance of receiving a free stock of Apple, Facebook or Microsoft.

The "Refer Friends, Get Free Stocks" program is available through Firstrade's newest trading apps for iOS and Android devices and also on the website.

Firstrade is the only brokerage to offer zero commissions for stocks, ETFs, options, mutual funds and fixed income. It also offers individual, joint, and custodial brokerage accounts, with no initial deposit requirement to open an account. In addition, the firm offers absolute no-fee IRA retirement accounts including Traditional, Roth and Rollover IRAs. Firstrade provides live customer support, timely research and news, educational webinars and video tutorials to support new and advanced investors. Other unique features include a Dividend Reinvestment Program and a Securities Lending Income Program, extended hours trading from 8AM-8PM, margin trading and options trading privileges.

"It's time to take the first step in your financial future. We are giving new investors the courage to get started at Firstrade and fund their dream," said Liu.

To refer friends and for more details about the program, click here for more information.

About Firstrade Securities

Firstrade is a leading online brokerage offering 100 percent commission-free trading on stocks, ETFs, options, mutual funds and fixed income through its mobile apps and web platform. It offers a full line of investment products and tools to help self-directed investors take control of their financial future. Whether you are a new investor or an active trader, at Firstrade, we are committed to excellence, and putting the investor first. Named number one for fees and commissions, best for active traders and ETFs, and a top pick for investment choices by Kiplinger's Personal Finance Online Broker Review 2019, named Best in Class and 4.5 stars for Ease of Use by Stockbrokers.com. Member FINRA/SIPC since 1985. For more information, visit www.firstrade.com.

Media Contact:

Anne Steinberg

Kitchen Public Relations

anne@kitchenpr.com

212-687-8999

SOURCE Firstrade Securities

Related Links

http://www.firstrade.com

