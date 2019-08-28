Firstrade Named Best Online Broker 2019 for Active Traders, Commissions and Fees and ETFs by Kiplinger's Personal Finance

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade Securities, Inc. has been named a best online broker for active traders, commissions and fees and ETFs by Kiplinger's Personal Finance review of Best Online Brokers of 2019. Firstrade was also ranked third, among ten other brokerages, for best investment choices.

Firstrade is the only online broker that offers commission-free trading for stocks, ETFs, options, and mutual funds.

"As investor needs and preferences change, brokerages are adapting," said Mark Solheim, editor, Kiplinger's. "Our 2019 online broker ranking recognizes that no brokerage can hit the bull's-eye for every type of client -- and that the firm with the broadest appeal may not meet every investor's specific needs. But ultimately, we favored firms that could do the most for the broadest range of investors."

This is the first time Firstrade was named a best online broker for active traders and the number one online broker for commissions and fees. This is the second year in a row that Firstrade was ranked number one for its ETF offerings.

"Since last year's annual ranking, we announced zero commissions to support active traders and new investors and more recently redesigned our mobile apps to make it easier to trade," said John Liu, Firstrade's chairman and CEO. "We are proud that Kiplinger's has honored us with these rankings as we continue to improve our customer's experience."

The Kiplinger's Best Online Brokers of 2019 is available here.

About Firstrade Securities

Firstrade is a leading online brokerage offering 100 percent commission-free trading on stocks, options, ETFs and mutual funds through its mobile apps and web platform. It offers a full line of investment products and tools to help self-directed investors take control of their financial future. Whether you are a new investor or an active trader, at Firstrade, we are committed to excellence, and putting the investor first. Named number one for fees and commissions, best for active traders and ETFs, and a top pick for Investment Choices by Kiplinger's Personal Finance Online Broker Review 2019. Member FINRA/SIPC since 1985. For more information, visit www.firstrade.com.

