Firstrust Bank Partners with Sharing Excess to Expand Food Access for TSA Employees at Philadelphia International Airport Working Without Pay

A substantial donation from Firstrust Bank will increase Sharing Excess' food deliveries from once a

week to up to five times weekly, expanding access to essential groceries for TSA employees and their

families

PHILADELPHIA, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees continue working without pay amid an ongoing federal funding gap, Firstrust Bank is making a substantial donation to Sharing Excess to significantly expand food access for workers and their families at Philadelphia International Airport.

The funding will directly support a food pantry operating out of Terminal E, where TSA employees can access essential groceries during this period of financial uncertainty.

Sharing Excess, a Firstrust Bank client, has partnered with the airport to provide support during previous government shutdowns. Currently, the organization can make one food distribution per week to the airport. With Firstrust's funding, that effort will scale to three to five distributions per week, delivering more consistent, reliable access to food for TSA employees.

"At Firstrust, our mission is to cultivate prosperity for our customers, our employees, and the communities we serve," said Richard J. Green, Executive Chairman and Owner of Firstrust Bank. "Expanding access to food for TSA employees through Sharing Excess is one way we seek to fulfill our mission, helping ease the burden for families who should not have to choose between putting food on the table and covering other essential needs."

TSA officers, who are considered essential employees under Transportation Security Administration, are required to report to work even during federal funding lapses. While the U.S. Senate has passed a funding agreement, a gap remains as the process continues, leaving many workers without immediate pay.

"Millions of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, and when that paycheck is delayed, even briefly, the impact is immediate. Families are forced to make impossible choices," said Evan Ehlers, Founder and CEO of Sharing Excess. "With Firstrust's support, we're not only able to deliver food more frequently, but also expand the variety of fresh, nutritious options available, so TSA employees and their families have better, more reliable access to what they need."

The expanded pantry support aims to provide stability and dignity for employees navigating this uncertainty—ensuring access to food without forcing difficult tradeoffs between groceries and other necessities like housing, transportation, and childcare.

About Firstrust Bank

Founded in 1934, with assets of over $5 billion, Firstrust Bank is the region's largest family-owned financial institution, one of the region's largest and strongest full-service commercial banks, and one of the most consistently top-performing banks in the Nation. Founded by Samuel A. Green, who began the business in his mother's kitchen in South Philadelphia, Firstrust is currently in its third generation of family management, operating as Philadelphia's Hometown Bank® for more than 90 years. Firstrust offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. In commercial banking, Firstrust provides a wide variety of solutions, including commercial real estate finance, business banking, asset-backed lending, and deposit and treasury management services. Firstrust meets the need of its consumer customers by offering a full range of deposit, lending, and residential mortgage products. Firstrust is a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender, is a Top Workplaces employer, the Official Bank of the Philadelphia Eagles and serves its customers through 18 branch banking offices located in Southeastern PA, Cherry Hill, NJ, and Towson, MD. For more information, visit firstrust.com or call 800-220-BANK. Member FDIC.

SOURCE Firstrust Bank