FirstService Residential Expands Delaware Presence, Welcomes Salt Pond Homeowners Association to Its Portfolio of Premier Communities Under Management

BETHANY BEACH, Del., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, is pleased to announce its selection as the full‑service property management partner for Salt Pond Homeowners Association in Bethany Beach, Delaware.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Salt Pond community to the FirstService Residential family," said Michael Mendillo, President of FirstService Residential. "Our team is committed to enhancing the resident experience and delivering the exceptional service this outstanding community deserves."

The Salt Pond in Bethany Beach, now managed by industry leader, FirstService Residential

Salt Pond is a vibrant coastal community surrounded by scenic wetlands and ponds, located just three‑quarters of a mile from the beach. Residents enjoy an array of amenities, including a mid‑length executive 18‑hole golf course, a well‑appointed community recreation center, indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, children's play area, and more.

Trent Harrison, President at FirstService Residential, highlighted the company's proactive approach: "We've already hit the ground running, working closely with the board and residents. The board was seeking a management partner with deep experience supporting large‑scale communities, backed by a dedicated team and robust resources. We're excited to deliver on that vision."

~www.fsresidential.com~

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

SOURCE FirstService Residential